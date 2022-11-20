Textt-Luke 8:10 ‘And He said, Unto you it is given to know the mysteries of the kingdom of God: but to orders in parable; that seeing they might not see, and hearing they might not understand’

Anybody can study the Bible; however, only the Holy Spirit can grant you understanding and unveil the realities of the kingdom to you. The anointing can come on you to give you understanding of the Word. Such an anointing comes from the Holy Spirit. Apostle John told us that on a certain occasion, Jesus “breathed” on His disciples and said, “Receive ye the Holy Ghost” (John 20:22).

The Greek word translated “breathed” is “emphusao” which also means, “to blow at” or “on.” Jesus ‘blew’ on His disciples to receive the Holy Ghost! Now, Luke 24:45 helps give an explanation to what Jesus actually did; it says, “Then opened he their understanding, that they might understand the scriptures.” We thus get the clearest picture of what happened when we put John 20:22 and Luke 24:45 together. When Jesus blew on His disciples and said to them, “Receive ye the Holy Ghost,” He actually impartted the Spirit of understanding to them, and their minds became anointed to understand the scriptures. Understanding the word is so important ; Proverbs 4:7 says, “.. With all thy getting get understanding”.

Reading the parable of the sower in Mark 4 further enlightens us on the importance of understanding the Word. While explaining the parable, He revealed that the seeds, which fell by the wayside, represented those who heard the Word and didn’t understand it. Consequently, the devil came immediately, and stole the Word from their hearts. God’s word is the only thing the devil seeks to take away from you; he knows if he could steal the Word from you, or prevent you from understanding the Word, he could have his way in your life. This is why you must acknowledge and appreciate the ministry of the Holy Spirit in your life. He’s the one who helps you to understand the Word of God, and grants you insight and revelation of your heritage and divine realities in Christ.( 2 Timothy 2:15) We must be deligent to present ourselves approved to God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the Word of truth. In your study, you have a fellowship with the Holy Spirit, He has the complete knowledge and understanding to give you. “John 14:26” but the Helper, the Holy Spirit, Whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all things that I said to you. He knows and understands all things,

He’s the best teacher the World and the body of Christ has ever seen, the greatest helper in the human race, “make Him your best friend” have a constant relationship and fellowship with him, He will bring the best out of you. SHALOM!

