Opinion

Understanding why LP campaign rally derailed in Lokoja

Posted on Author Michael Abu Comment(0)

For a party that is increasingly turning itself into a third force in Nigeria, Wednesday December 14, 2022 appeared to be a day of reckoning for the Labour Party as it was forced to call a suspension on its presidential campaign rallies.

The party in an announcement said the scheduled presidential campaign rallies in Ekiti and Ondo States had been put on hold. The suspension came after what many have described as the fiasco on Tuesday of the campaign rally in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Before the Lokoja fiasco, the LP with its horde of trenchant supporters popularly known as Obidients had been everywhere, especially on social media, announcing themselves as the new face of politics in the country.

 

In postponing the rallies in Ekiti and Ondo states scheduled for December 15 and 16 respectively, the party, in an announcement on its official twitter page, said, “Due to some unavoidable and unusual circumstances beyond control, our earlier scheduled Presidential Campaign Rally in Ekiti & Ondo for 15th and 16th December, 2022 are hereby POSTPONED. New date will be announced. We regret the inconveniences caused by this.”

What those unfortunate circumstances were, were, however, not made known. It is nevertheless open to guess that after basking in the momentum and enthusiasm from mostly youths in previous rallies and on social media, Kogi appeared to puncture the narrative of a surging national party. After boisterous rallies in Owerri, Ibadan and a few other states with 10s of thousands of supporters, Lokoja, Kogi State appeared to have disconcerted the Obidients. So what may have accounted for the derailment of the LP rally in Kogi?

Officials of the party have sought to blame bureaucratic procedures in the arrangement for the township stadium from the Kogi State Government. Dr. Shina Byron-Fagbenro, Director of Operations in the Obi-Datti Movement, speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, a day after the uncelebrated rally, confessed that the rally was not well attended.

He also sought to blame a number of logistic considerations in part due to the overzealousness of some government officials for the failure. It is, however, worthy of note that he acquitted the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and by that measure, the State Government, of allegation of sabotage as alleged in some quarters. “I can assure you that the governor said that he didn’t know that we were being delayed,” he said.

However, what he didn’t say was that in Kogi State, the arguments that had fuelled the Obidient movement appeared not to have found traction. With a populace apparently satisfied with the good governance that they have benefited from the Yahaya Bello-led administration, it was not difficult to understand why the new gospel propagated by the LP failed to find grip in the hearts of the people of Kogi State, especially the youths.

Against the new narrative of the New Kogi State that is now the cynosure of critical analysts, the gospel of change that has been central to the Obidient Movement appeared to have fallen flat. It was definitely not surprising, given the radical transformation of Kogi State in the last seven years in virtually all sectors of endeavour.

Even the opposition in the state knows that the governor has set a new pace in the development of Kogi State, which his successors must work very hard to keep up with.

With the health infrastructure being boosted through the 300-bed reference hospital in Okene, the Specialist Hospital in Lokoja and ultra-modern Prince Audu Abubakar University Teaching Hospital, Anyigba, it is not surprising that Governor Yahaya Bello is set to turn Kogi State into a centre for medical tourism.

That aspiration apparently resounds with the Obidients’ chant of turning from consumption to production at least in the area of medical services.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Opinion

X-raying technological feats, excellence in FUTO

Posted on Author Comrade-Fred-Nwaozor.

It’s noteworthy that the current Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Prof. Francis Chukwuemeka Eze is expected to graciously handover the mantle of leadership to his successor in June 19, 2021, having meritoriously served for five years starting from June 19, 2016. It would interest us to note that the entire […]
Opinion

2023: Umahi’s defection of rancour, recrimination

Posted on Author EHICHIOYA EZOMON

The boxing bout hasn’t started and yet, a blow has landed on the nose. This is an Esan proverb that depicts the mud-fight between Governor Dave Umahi and political leaders in Ebonyi State.   It’s barely three weeks that Umahi defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), and […]
Opinion

2021: Nigeria’s season of political bigotry

Posted on Author Segun Dipe

If you ever come across the phrase, “nasty, brutish and short,” then you would remember the book titled “Leviathan,” in which Thomas Hobbes expressed his views about the nature of human being and the necessity of governance and societies. Leviathan itself is a sea monster. Hobbes used it as a metaphor for absolutism, which is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica