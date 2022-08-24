News Top Stories

‘Undertakers of privatisation’ eyeing public varsities –ASUU

The Ibadan Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, raised the alarm that the Federal Government’s “undertakers of privatisation” wereready totakeover public universitiesfromreachof the children of the masses.

 

The Union, in a release by its Zonal Coordinator, Prof Oyebamiji Oyegoke, stated that unless Nigerians join ASUU to struggle and deliver public- funded universities to the children of the masses,  agents of privatisation of public universities have concluded plans to deny the children of the common man access to qualitative education and make them serve their children learning in foreign universities.

 

“What is unveiling before us is deceit, and readiness to bring university education to its knee after which the undertakers of privatisation will take over; no wonder, the increasing number of private universitiesandpolytechnics against the depreciating and fast-decaying number of same in public institutions.”

 

According to the statement, the demands of the union were not self-serving but altruistic: “As a body of intellectuals, we demand for repositioning our universities for greater efficiency in national development and technological advancement; massive and sustained funding for our universities; a reversal of apparent decay in the university system; and enhanced and competitive remuneration for overworked academic staff in Nigerian universities. Nigerians should join ASUU to tell the Federal Government to toe the path of honour by respecting the agreement it freely entered with our Union.”

 

The ASUU boss maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari is leaving a legacy of tragic epigram on our education in Nigeria, stressing: “It is a sad commentary that a government which was brought into power by a popular mandate of theteaming Nigerianmasses hasturnedfullcycleagainsta keyagentof developmentlike the education sector. We are pained as a union to observe thisgovernment, whichison its way out, keeping a date with history as it struggles to scribble a tragic epigram on our education sector.

 

What a legacy to leave.” “The main issue involve    inthecurrentASUUtravailis aboutlivingup toresponsibility or the abdication of it. If government is not a continuum, ASUU as a body of intellectuals would not have been insisting on re-negotiating and implementing an agreement reached and signed with it since 2009 by Federal Government of Nigeria.

 

“The recommendations of Munzali Jubril Committee of 2020 were equally rejected by FGN. This committee was replaced lately by Nimi Briggs’s Committee in March, 2022. “A fundamental question toaskis: WereemeritusProfs Munzali Jibril and Nimi Brigg’s committees not set up by FGN?

 

Let us take the first committee. Munzali’s Committee was inaugurated inDecember2020, byMallam Adamu Adamu on behalf of FGN who clearly declared during the committee’s inauguration: ‘Government is determined to, within available resources, provide the requisite environment, infrastructure, as well as, improve the conditions of service for all categories of staff in Nigerian universities.’

 

“This statement is an admission of some of the objectives which ASUU’s renegotiated agreement set out to achieve. Such referencing is clearly an affirmation of ASUU’s principled position in reforming the Nigerian University system.

 

“It is important to note that the committee was composed of eminent prochancellors of state and federal universities; advisers like executive secretaries of NUC, TETfund and Chairman, Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, etc., any government that discountenances findings of such robust assemblage will at best be described as deceptive and unpatriotic.

 

“If all that ASUU got for stagnating on same salary for more than 13 years was mere 35 per cent (N60,000) salary increase for its professors and another 23.5 per cent (N30,000) for senior lecturers andbelow, thequestionarises of what the equivalent workers in public service earn as comparedtothemiserlyoffer by the government,” ASUU queried

 

