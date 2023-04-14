Undisputed DJ Wallace fuses Afrobeats, UK drill in Swa

Still riding high on the success of his Amapiano hit, Jaye (Flex), Nigerian disc jockey, Gbadebo Oluwafemi Anthony, popularly known as Undisputed DJ Wallace, returns with Swa. And just like he experimented with the South African genre, this time, he proceeds to replicate the gritty sounds of UK drill artistes. Featuring Rhookcastle, the track is nestled in the ‘A Decade’ Extended Play (EP), which was released last year to mark his musical journey that kicked off in 2012, and featured high-profile Nigerian, Georgia and UK-based acts. Swa is heavily influenced by the UK music scene, blending the raw energy of UK drill with Rhookcastle’s energetic vibes and raps, and Wallace’s touch of ingenuity to bring about an expert production with a fiery beat and infectious lyrics that position the track as a sure bet to light up music scenes both in Nigeria and the UK. Alluding to previous works of Big Shaq (Man’s Not Hot), and 67 (Let’s Lurk), Wallace crafts the creative canvas on which Rhookcastle thrives with lyrics that seamlessly flow in a measured manner to sync with the overlapping chants of Swa from its backup singers. His role on the track is highly reminiscent of the works of late rapper, Dagrin, and reflected the impassioned early days of Olamide. Just like the other tracks on the EP, Swa maintains a certain level of originality to it. Although, a UK genre, somehow, Wallace manages to engineer Afrobeats elements into the mix. Perhaps, this level of creative audacity comes from honing and mastering his skills from playing gigs in the UK and Nigeria’s social circles for years. In a nutshell, Swa is a cultural exchange of finely produced sounds and passionately articulated lyricism. To bring the track home, the Sheffield Hallam University alumnus ensures the use of a blend of languages: Nigeria’s pidgin, English, and Yoruba vernacular. This attempt to create an organic feel through language could also be seen on his other tracks on the EP. He’s deliberately consistent on this front.
