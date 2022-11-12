UNDP commences economic revitalisation programme for over 3000 Kwarans

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has stated that evidence abound to prove that the Cash Transfer programme for the vulnerable people is a workable solution to extreme poverty, commending the Federal Government for leading the way.

The governor spoke on Friday in Ilorin, the state capital, at the launch of the United Nations Development Programme Socio- Economic Revitalisation Support Programme, which targets over 3,000 vulnerable families and small businesses for unconditional cash transfer.

He said: “Cash transfer to vulnerable people has proven to be a workable solution to extreme poverty. “There is documented evidence of how putting money directly in the hands of the needy has helped to refocus the global efforts to empower people. “It gives people the power to dictate the direction of their own future.

“In Kwara State, we have long domiciled the cash transfer policy of President Muhammadu Buhari. “It works for us as it has worked for the Federal Government. “Through our social investment programmes and some other interventions, we have reduced the poverty rate from 30.2% to 20.4%. “We have also helped young people to grow their businesses.

“Like our own Owo Arugbo, I am aware that the UNDP’s cash transfer has no strings attached. Regardless, I urge beneficiaries to use the money judiciously. “This is the way to encourage organisations like the UNDP and the government to do more in the hope that the objective of spreading wealth will not be defeated.” AbdulRazaq commended the Federal Government and UNDP for making impactful contributions to strengthen small scale businesses and bring comfort to the masses after the pandemic.

On his part, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, praised AbdulRazaq’s efforts in bringing economic development to the people of Kwara State as demonstrated by his timely collaboration between the Kwara State government and the UNDP on a cash transfer economic empowerment project that he noted will impact lives and change destinies. He appealed to the beneficiaries of the programme to attach to all components of the programme the focus and attention required for maximum life-changing results, urging them to see it as an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to turn the corner in the race to attain personal sustainable economic empowerment.

UNDP representative in Nigeria, Mohammed Yahaya, said the programme seeks to strengthen the capacities of communities affected by the impact of the pandemic, with at least 3,000 Kwara women and youths expected to benefit. He said the UNDP has so far implemented the programme across 10 states in the country, with over 80,000 beneficiaries supported since 2020 to date, calling it a positive step to herald several other steps to the economic recovery in the country. Mohamed commended the state government for rising to the occasion at all times and for implementing several initiatives to support the people of the state.

Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, who was represented by Mr. Israel Echukwu, said all hands must be on deck for the country to achieve greatly on the implementation of SDG goals, and hailed the governor for doing so well in this respect.

