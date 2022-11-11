UNDP flags-off economic revitalisation programme for over 3000 Kwarans

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has stated that evidences abound to prove that the Cash Transfer Programme for vulnerable people is a workable solution to extreme poverty, commending the Federal Government for leading the way.

The governor spoke on Friday in Ilorin, the state capital, at the launch of the United Nations Development Programme Socio-Economic Revitalisation Support Programme, which targets over 3,000 vulnerable families and small businesses for unconditional cash transfer.

He said: “Cash transfer to vulnerable people has proven to be a workable solution to extreme poverty. There are documented evidences of how putting money directly in the hands of the needy has helped to refocus the global efforts to empower people. It gives people the power to dictate the direction of their own future.

“In Kwara State, we have long domiciled the cash transfer policy of President Muhammadu Buhari. It works for us as it has worked for the Federal Government. Through our social investment programmes and some other interventions, we have reduced the poverty rate from 30.2% to 20.4%. We have also helped young people to grow their businesses.”

The UNDP representative in Nigeria, Mohammed Yahaya, said the programme seeks to strengthen the capacities of communities affected by the impact of the pandemic, with at least 3,000 Kwara women and youths expected to benefit.

