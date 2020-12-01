Uneasy calm at UI over VC’s selection

CONTRO VERSY

Members of the University of Ibadan (UI) are not happy over the controversies characterising the appointment of a new Vice- Chancellor, leading to the suspension of the selection process and appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor, first time in the annals of the 72-year-old university

SSANU: We’re concerned about who becomes what

ASUU: We’ve no comments on the issue

There is uneasy calm at the University of Ibadan (UI) following the cancellation or suspension of the selection process of appointing a new Vice-Chancellor for the 72-year-old nation’s premier university.

Given the development, the tradition of December 1 resumption of office of a new Vice-Chancellor in the university usually occasioned by the expiration of the five-year single term of immediate past Vice-Chancellor, was last week broken.

This was as the selection process of appointing the 14th substantive Vice-Chancellor, who will succeed the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka, midwifed by the university Governing Council, led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Mr. Nde Joshua Waklek failed to produce the next substantive Vice-Chancellor for the institution.

The process, which has been enmeshed in crisis, was alleged by some sections of the university community to have been characterised by favoritism, lack of transparency and other infractions, levelled against the Council and the outgoing Vice-Chancellor.

The race for the coveted position, which began few months ago through an advertisement in some national dailies, was abruptly halted by the Federal Government, the Proprietor of the university, following the barrage of criticism and allegation of lack of due process alleged to have dotted the entire process as levelled by non-teaching staff unions of the university.

Meanwhile, members of the university chapters of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), had vehemently condemned and criticised the process for lack of due process, and accused the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olayinka of moves to foist his “anointed candidate” on the university community.

The unions, which insisted that such plan was unacceptable to the university, recently disrupted a Council meeting convened to announce the shortlisted candidate for vice-chancellor seat.

The unions during the protest vowed not to accept Prof. Olayinka’s candidate, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, his Deputy Vice- Chancellor, who was said to have been shortlisted by the Council and ready to be announced as the substantive vicechancellor.

“The outgoing Vice-Chancellor is bent in ensuring that Prof. Kayode Adebowale, his Deputy Vice-Chancellor succeeds him at all cost, against all tenets of merit consideration, but we are not going to accept that. In fact, the entire process lacks transparency,” the union alleged, calling for a fresh selection process and appointment of a Vice-Chancellor in acting capacity, who Prof. Olayinka will hand over to.

The Non-Academic Staff Union, which carpeted the selection process was also said to have petitioned the National Universities Commission, the agency supervising university education in the country, stating that “there was no compliance with due process in the selection process as stated by the NUC in its letter of November 23, 2020.”

However, the crisis got messier when on Wednesday, last week; four members of the Governing Council staged a walkout during the Council’s meeting, which took place at the university’s International Conference Centre over suspicion of cred- ibility and trust.

The four Council members comprising two external members, a representative of the university’s Senate, and another member representing the Congregation, are Mande Samaila, Jaju Muhammad, Abel Olorunrinsola, and Ademola Aremu respectively.

Their grouse was that the Pro- Chancellor/Chairperson of Council, Mr.Waklek, connived with the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olayinka to manipulate the selection process.

They also accused the Pro-Chancellor of violating the directives of the Education Minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu, on the selection process. No fewer than 18 professors within and outside the university angling to take over from the outgoing Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Olayinka, had undergone the interview process, out of whom three candidates had been shortlisted by the Council.

Some of the candidates include Professors Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, Remi-Raji, Kayode Adebowale, Bunmi Olaopa, Olatunde Kalilu, C.O.O Kolawole, Raheem Lawal, Oladele Layiwola, Olusegun Ademowo, Temitope Alonge, Akeem Fawehinmi, Babatunde Lateef Adeleke, Kolapo Hamzat and Prof. Femi Mimiko, among others.

The new Vice-Chancellor, going by the university’s age-long tradition, ought to have been announced ahead of final preparation and inauguration today, December 1, 2020, but the process was abruptly stopped by National Universities Commission through the Executive Secretary, Prof. Rasheed Abubakar, who directed that all processes leading to the appointment of the new vice-Chancellor should be suspended.

Towards this end, the NUC had in a letter to the Governing Council on Monday directed the Council to immediately reconvene and implement the steps outlined in the Minister’s directive, while the Council was also mandated that the Minister should be regularly updated on the progress and development.

The Minister had also ordered a comprehensive review of the process that led to the impasse in the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor, conduct of fresh election for the two seats for Senate representatives, and that the Vice-Chancellor should recuse himself from the envisaged Senate meeting.

To midwife a transparent fresh selection process, the Minister had outlined some steps to be followed by the Council, which according to him, include a comprehensive review of the process that led to the impasse in the appointment of a new vice-chancellor, fresh conduct of election of the two Senate representatives, and that the vice-chancellor should recuse himself from the envisaged Senate meeting.

The Minister also pointed out that all the 18 applicants, who had initially satisfied the requirements outlined in the advertisement for the position, should be re-invited. Adamu also directed that the final selection process be conducted in full compliance with laid down procedures “in an open and transparent manner, and in total compliance with the provisions of the Universities Miscellaneous Act (2007).”

At the Senate meeting to elect the two representatives on the Selection Committee, only 309 of the 639 members Senate voted, indicating that no fewer than 330 Senate members abstained from the election.

After the election, three members, who contested for the two vacant seats for the Senate representatives on the Selection Committee, Professors Olapegba, Ayoola and Akinsola polled 303, 299, and 17 votes respectively, while the fourth member scored only two votes.

But, in order not to create a vacuum in the system, the National Universities Commission had directed the university Senate to appoint an Acting Vice-Chancellor for the institution, who will formally take over from the outgoing Vice-Chancellor on November 30, when his tenure expired.

The directive, however, indicated that “the candidate for the Acting Vice-Chancellor position must not be appointed among any of the contestants for the position.”

Following the directive, the university Senate would yesterday convene at the special meeting to select one of its members as Acting Vice Chancellor, sequel to the letter from NUC, which ordered the suspension of the process of selecting a new Vice-Chancellor and appointment of acting vicechancellor.

An internal memo signed by the Deputy Registrar Senate, Admission and Affiliated Institutions (SAAI), Morenike Afolabi on behalf of the University Registrar had said: “Agendum: Selection of one of its members as Acting Vice- Chancellor (the candidate must not be one of the contestants for the position of Vice-Chancellor). Please attend and be punctual.”

Meanwhile, the source close to the management of the institution, who frowned at the development, also claimed that this would be the first time in the history of the 72-year-old premier university that succession process would fail and the university would appoint an Acting Vice-Chancellor.

The source said: “Following the stalemate in the appointment of a new vice-chancellor to replace Olayinka, whose term expired on November 30, the Acting Vice- Chancellor will now take over the running of the affairs of the institution pending the appointment of a new vice-chancellor.

“It is a shame that the outgoing Vice-Chancellor could not midwife a hitch-free succession process. This has never happened in the history of the university,” the source further added.“

It is a shame for the outgoing Vice-Chancellor not to midwife a succession. It has never happened in the history of the University.” The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, it was learnt, however, was summoned to Abuja by the NUC following the outcome of last week Monday meeting that resulted in another protest by SSANU and NASU, which cited noncompliance with due process in the selection process. However, the university chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had earlier distanced itself from the protest and disruption of Council meeting by SSANU and NASU.

But, when contacted over the weekend for the union’s reaction to the latest development, its Chairman, Prof. Akinwole simply told New Telegraph that “the union had no comments on the issue and appointment of Acting Vice-Chancellor as ordered by the National Universities Commission.”

But, in its reaction, the Chairman of the university’s Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Wale Akinremi, said: “Why should anyone be afraid of starting the process afresh? The entire members of the non-teaching staff in the university are happy with the decision to cancel the earlier process and directive to conduct of fresh selection process.

“All we want for the system is the best. The group that suffers most in the hands of incompetent Vice-Chancellors is the nonteaching. Why should SSANU not be concerned about who becomes what in the university?”

Akinremi added: “In summary, we are happy with the decision and we shall ensure eternal vigilance. We shall not hesitate to report again any infractions or manipulations to the appropriate authorities.

It is a shame if the entire University of Ibadan, with the array of the best intellectuals and professors on African continent could not pick a Vice-Chancellor in a transparent process without cutting corners. “The University of Ibadan is a public institution that enjoys public funding. We shall do everything possible to protect this heritage and not allow political jobbers in academic garb to destroy the brand.”

Also, NASU Chairman, Malachy Etim, who noted that the Minister through the NUC had given the directive because the procedure for electing the Vice-Chancellor was manipulated by the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, said that was why the non-teaching staff protested to condemn the selection process.

“We thank God that we have been vindicated by this directive. Again, the university community should realise that as staff union, we also have a say in the running and management of the institution, and not for a particular group alone,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...