Uneasy calm still in PDP despite Atiku, Wike meeting

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Despite the reported meeting of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, there was still uneasy calm at the national secretariat of the party. Though the meeting was a ray of hope for the likely return of peace, party members were expectant to know the outcome. Some PDP leaders approached, were not ready to volunteer any information, arguing that such is not healthy at the moment. “I don’t want to be seen promoting the crisis.

We all hope that this can be resolved so that we can go to the election as a family. “Let’s wait and hear the outcome of the meeting,” one of them, who wished not to be quoted, said. Another source praised the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) for initiating the peace process, adding that the meeting between Atiku and Wike has put a lie that the board failed to reconcile the warring faction. On the report making the rounds quoting Atiku as saying that PDP would win the presidential election without Wike, the source expressed doubt of such a statement from the presidential candidate.

“Is it not the same way they said the BoT peace process failed? I don’t think Atiku can make such a statement. “If he had said so, he wouldn’t have requested the meeting. This is not true. Everybody is interested in resolving this matter. “Every party member is needed to push APC out next year. Nigerians are suffering and they are looking up to the PDP to rescue this country,” he added. Efforts to reach Atiku’s media adviser Paul Ibe, were not successful, as he could not pick or return calls.

 

