Unemployment: Borno youths task FG on Development Fund

Participants at the Borno State sponsored youth summit have called on the Federal Government to establish a Youth Development Fund with a view to addressing unemployment and youth restiveness in the country.

The participants in a 21-point communiqué issued at the end of the summit, which was held at the Government House, Maiduguri, and read by the Commissioner for Youths and Sport, Saina Buba, called on federal and state governments to intensify efforts in the area of women empowerment and inclusive participation towards making them self reliant.

The communiqué commended the Federal Government for its initiative to resume oil exploration in the Chad Basin area and urged the Federal Government to connect Matte to the national grid and complete the Mambila Hydroelectric Power Project to create employment to the youth and boost the nation’s economy.

“The youth resolved unanimously to uphold the unity and indivisibility of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

