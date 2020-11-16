News

Unemployment: Borno youths task FG on Development Fund

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Maiduguri Comment(0)

Participants at the Borno State sponsored youth summit have called on the Federal Government to establish a Youth Development Fund with a view to addressing unemployment and youth restiveness in the country.

 

The participants in a 21-point communiqué issued at the end of the summit, which was held at the Government House, Maiduguri, and read by the Commissioner for Youths and Sport, Saina Buba, called on federal and state governments to intensify efforts in the area of women empowerment and inclusive participation towards making them self reliant.

 

The communiqué commended the Federal Government for its initiative to resume oil exploration in the Chad Basin area and urged the Federal Government to connect Matte to the national grid and complete the Mambila Hydroelectric Power Project to create employment to the youth and boost the nation’s economy.

 

“The youth resolved unanimously to uphold the unity and indivisibility of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: FG receives 2,000 Nigerian-made face masks from Israel

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has received a second donation of 2,000 Nigerian-made facemasks from Israel, to boost its continued fight against the COVID- 19 pandemic. This donation is the second from Israel, in fulfillment of its promised donation of 10,000 facemasks to support frontline health workers in the country. A statement made available to newsmen yesterday […]
News

Group blames poor service, inhuman treatment from app firms

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Over 5,000 practitioners in the Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private-owners Association (PEDPA) have complained over poor security systems and inhuman treatment from the ehailing application companies. They complained that some of the firms made service policies without due and diligent consultation with the practitioners. Its National Publicity Secretary, Joseph Olawale, said drivers were often subjected […]
News

…Edo second best in managing pandemic –NCDC

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has ranked Edo State second after Lagos State in the managing the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.   Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to the Edo State Governor, Crusoe Osagie made this known in a statement yesterday in Benin the state capital even as he stated that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: