Unemployment could worsen Africa’s social, political fragility – AfDB warns

The President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, yesterday called on African countries to improve access to quality education by adequately funding the sector to reduce youth unemployment in the continent. Adesina also warned that the high unemployment rate in Africa if not checked could worsen the social and political fragility of the countries in the continent. The AfDB President gave the warning in a lecture delivered at a Colloquium on “The Role of Education in 21st Century Nigeria Development: BBHS Adventure” as part of activities marking the 100 years anniversary of Baptist Boys High School (BBHS), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The event, which was attended by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and other alumni of the school was organised by the Old Boys Association of the school. Adesina while delivering his lecture virtually, said, for the United Nations (UN) goal for inclusive and quality education for all to be achieved, the global spending on education must rise from $1.2 trillion to $3 trillion per year by 2030.

 

