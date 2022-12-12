Unemployment: CSO Begs Buhari To Sign NYSC Trust Fund Bill

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET), has appealed to President Mugammadu Buhari to sign the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Trust Fund Bill into law before leaving office, to.enable Corp members become entrepreneurs.

A statement by the Executive Secretary CESJET, Comrade Ikpa Isaac on Sunday in Abuja, noted that it had become imperative to take the right decisions especially integration of youths in the heat of policy making,

in order to save the future of Nigerian youths.

According to him, the Trust Fund which contains start up capitals, would be the best legacy for Nigerian Youths if approved by President Buhari who was described to have

shown concern about the welfare and unity of the citizenry despite the level of diversity.

He said: “This trust fund is meant for Corp members, as it contains start up capitals for them which will be given to them after their service year. During the NYSC, these Corp members are taught a number of skills that would enable them become independent entrepreneurs, creating jobs and at the same time solving problems in the environment.

“The Trust Fund would be solving a major critical problem which is, lack of funds for a start up dream which has stood as a setback in the journey of many Youth corps, in which Mr president is advised to make it a reality soonest; this is, making available needed funds that will be given out to these Corp members as they round up their service so they could start up a venture to help themselves and the nation at large.

“The NYSC trust fund has risen to be one of the best things to happen to Nigeria and Nigeria’s unity in years. Amidst the little economic challenges, this trust fund will reinstate hope in all the states, and give hope to the Youth for a better future and create a better nation.

“CESJET can boldly point out that, President Muhammadu Buhari has given the NYSC program a solid foundation which would be a lasting tale in the mouth of every Nigeria citizens for century. His influence in this program has given our youths greater insight into the diversities of our heritage and cultures, thereby unifying Nigeria like never before.

“The NYSC trust fund will make this legacy even better off by reminding the Nigerian youth of the reason for National integration. This Trust fund is more than necessary, and also important, as it is the one thing Nigerian Youths need to move to the next level.

“Enough with loosing our youth to other Nations, enough with the low rates of jobs and low startup capital . Our Youths will not just have jobs, they will be creators of jobs as well, being an employer of labour that has saturated the country. This shows us that with the approval of this trust fund, the level of unemployment in the nation will reduce by a great number, resulting to another movement in the right direction.

“With the many benefits that comes with the NYSC trust fund, we can be sure that it will become an enduring legacy in the nation so that in years to come, this Trust fund would have solidified Nigeria’s unity in many ways, and also brought lasting progress to the Nation and its people.

“Without mincing of words, this would be best gift President Muhammadu Buhari can give to the Youth of this Nation. It is undisputed that it will also in many ways bring growth to our nation’s economy.”

