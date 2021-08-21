News

Unemployment: Experts advise Nigerian youths to develop technological skills

As unemployment continues to rise in Nigeria, youth has been advised to embrace technology as the skill of the future.
Speakers at the 2021 Career Fair organised by the Citadel Global Community Church, Lagos urged the youth to invest their time and energy in developing and mastering technological skills.
The speakers at the event alluded to the fact that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has fastened the use and acceptability of technology across the country. They said the future is about technological skills and how easily someone can handle it determines his/her employability in the labour market.
The Chief Executive Officer of Jobberman, Rolake Rosiji said there is a technological skill gap in Nigeria and only those that are ready to develop the skills can operate in those spaces. She urged the youth to concentrate on developing themselves in the market-driven technological skill. She noted that instead of acquiring skills that are common among everybody.
“It is not that there are no job openings in Nigeria but the majority of skills needed for the jobs are very scarce. For instance, there is a lot of opportunities in the banking and Fintech sector but those applying for these jobs lack the required skills,” she said.
Another speaker at the event, Femi Alabi, partner, Ernst and Young admonished the youth to discipline themselves in their career journey. He said if someone has the technological skills and do not discipline himself or herself, he/she would not go far in business. He noted that the discipline to continue doing what is right is what differentiates one from another.
In his closing remarks, the serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare advised the youths to make use of the abundant opportunities provided for them by technology in creating empowering themselves. He said the younger generation should this stop the entitlement mentality that government must always provide for them.

