Unemployment: ‘Extend funding to private varsities running entrepreneurial studies

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

A federal lawmaker in the upper chamber, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele has urged the federal government and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to extend funding to private universitiesrunningentrepreneurial studies across the nation to make their graduates financially self-reliant . Bamidele gave the submission as Nigerian graduates continue to face the challenge of joblessness while the nation is bedeviled by alarming crime rate. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judi- ciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, disagreed with the current template whereby such funding was limited to public universities, insisting that intervention of this fashion should cover both public and private ivory towers offering entrepreneurial studies as a course. The senator described this as a potent remedial actionthatcantamejoblessness and poverty in the country. Bamidele, the chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum, said this at Ikeji Arakeji, Osun State, at the weekend, while being decorated with a honourary Doctor of Public Administration.

 

