Unemployment: ‘Extend funding to private varsities running entrepreneurial studies

A federal lawmaker in the upper chamber, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele has urged the federal government and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to extend funding to private universitiesrunningentrepreneurial studies across the nation to make their graduates financially self-reliant . Bamidele gave the submission as Nigerian graduates continue to face the challenge of joblessness while the nation is bedeviled by alarming crime rate. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judi- ciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, disagreed with the current template whereby such funding was limited to public universities, insisting that intervention of this fashion should cover both public and private ivory towers offering entrepreneurial studies as a course. The senator described this as a potent remedial actionthatcantamejoblessness and poverty in the country. Bamidele, the chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum, said this at Ikeji Arakeji, Osun State, at the weekend, while being decorated with a honourary Doctor of Public Administration.
Related Articles
Earnipay restates commitment to improving financial wellbeing of salary earners
Earnipay has restated its commitment to driving employee wellness, through its innovative and flexible on-demand access to earned salaries and the new addition of its financial education product, known as MINT as well as savings opportunities. Addressing a news conference in Lagos on Wednesday, Earnipay founder and CEO, Nonso Onwuzulike said: “We are ensuring salary […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Obi has impeccable credentials for the job, says Ortom
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential election Peter Obi as a man with impeccable credentials to run the affairs of the country. Ortom said this when Obi paid him a courtesy call at his private residence in Makurdi on Thursday. The duo met […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Anambra guber: INEC’s plan to store materials in Imo plot to rig poll – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the plan by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to store materials for the November 6 Anambra governorship election is plotting to rig the election. PDP in a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan warned that such could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)