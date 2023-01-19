Unemployment: FG to launch labour statistics system soon

The Federal Government has revealed ongoing plans to launch a labour statistics system that would enable unemployed Nigerians at home and abroad apply for available jobs within the next one or two months. Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who made the disclosure media parley with Labour Correspondents in Abuja, gave an example of the Department of Labour issues in the United States of America, wherelabourstatisticsplay avitalroleintackling unemployment. He said: “But over time that we have been here, it is not funded. You don’t also blame them. Everybody wants to build bridges and airports and go. But they forget that with labour statistics and matching, you can fight unemployment. “With that you know who is where at any given time. And people abroad, especially those with specialties, who want to come back, can enter that system to know where to apply to for jobs.

Ngige recalled that his ministry had earlier established a labour exchange systemformerging andcrossmatching labour supply and demand in the country. “In our electronic labour exchange system, both people who are looking for work and recruiters can enter the system where we merge and match them.

We do what is called cross-matching, and people are gainfully employed. This is facilitation of employment.” While applauding the ILO for being up and doing in the area of technical assistance, he urged the organisation to sustain the momentum, saying: “The ministry has finished the validation of new laws and sent the bills to the National Assembly for legislation and passage; among them, the upgrade of the Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP) to a fully-fledged commission. We are hopeful to get the National Assembly to pass the bills before the end of February.”

