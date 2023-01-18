Unemployment: FG to launch labour statistics system soon

The Federal Government has revealed ongoing plans to launch a labour statistics system that would enable unemployed Nigerians at home and abroad apply for available jobs within the next one or two months.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made the disclosure.at a media parley with labour correspondents in Abuja, gave an example of the Department of Labour issues in the United States of America, where labour statistics play a vital role in tackling unemployment.

He said: “But over time that we have been here, it is not funded. You don’t also blame them. Everybody wants to build bridges and airports and go. But they forget that with labour statistics and matching, you can fight unemployment.

“With that you know who is where at any given time. And people abroad, especially those with specialties, who want to come back, can enter that system to know where to apply for jobs.”

Ngige recalled that his ministry had earlier established a labour exchange system for merging and cross-matching labour supply and demand in the country.

