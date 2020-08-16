Education

Unemployment: First class graduates need additional skills- Don

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comments Off on Unemployment: First class graduates need additional skills- Don

Disturbed over the recent figure of unemployed Nigerians pegged at 21.7 million by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the Vice Chancellor, Kwara State University (KWASU), Prof. Muhammed Akanbi, has  stressed the need for first class graduates to have additional job-enabling skills.
Akanbi, who made this known when he led the management team of KWASU to select government agencies in Abuja at the weekend to mobilise support for the university, said one solution to addressing the jobless situation in the country amongst youths, was to produce graduates readily engaged in one job-enabling skills and trade, before and after graduation.
According to him, KWASU already has an existing centre for entrepreneurship, and would soon roll out academic programmes to ensure all its students were exposed to state-of-the-art skills in computing and at the same time, understand at least one foreign language to prepare them for challenges of the 21st century.
In his words: “Our university is a university of community development and entrepreneurship. The entrepreneurship centre is being rejigged and rejuvenated! It is now called the centre for vocational, technical and entrepreneurship because we don’t want to teach entrepreneurship just in theory. We get our students involved in vocational things and the technical aspects.
“Already, we encourage our students to engage different entrepreneurial skills, acquire, hold and consider all certificates important. It does not make any sense if you are a first class student and you are looking for a job. And I mean First class in any programme.
“You will see students engage in things like making face masks, face shields, hand sanitizers, some are into tailoring, some are into carpentry, some are into what I call mechanical automobile repair and things like that.”
While expressing readiness to ensure  students participate more actively in the nation’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sub-sector, the VC said the university would leverage on the recently amended Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), to ensure it’s students’ float more businesses.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Next Rector’ll take over from where we stopped – ex-LASPOTECH Rector

Posted on Author with KAYODE OLANREWAJU

The immediate past Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, Lagos, Mr. Oluyinka Sogunro spoke with KAYODE OLANREWAJU shortly before the expiration of his tenure, about his administration’s challenges, achievements, innovations by the institution and his expectations from the next Rector, among others     As the Rector of the polytechnic for five years, […]
Education

Principals Conference harps on post-COVID-19 challenges

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

A governmental and non-profit organisation, the African Principals Conference Initiative (APCI), with focus on the promotion of quality learning and effective schools’ development in Africa, has expressed worry that the post COVID-19 challenges portend major crisis for stakeholders in the education sector; given the expected reduction in government revenue, currency devaluation, and increased prices of […]
Education

Action against rape: the starting point

Posted on Author with Mahfouz A. Adedimeji

Apart from the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, nothing is of more concern to Nigerians today than the upsurge in the cases of rape across the country.   Though the figures would be much higher, the revelation made last week by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, that Nigeria recorded 717 rape incidents within the past […]

%d bloggers like this: