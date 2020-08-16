Unemployment: First class graduates need additional skills- Don

Disturbed over the recent figure of unemployed Nigerians pegged at 21.7 million by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the Vice Chancellor, Kwara State University (KWASU), Prof. Muhammed Akanbi, has stressed the need for first class graduates to have additional job-enabling skills.

Akanbi, who made this known when he led the management team of KWASU to select government agencies in Abuja at the weekend to mobilise support for the university, said one solution to addressing the jobless situation in the country amongst youths, was to produce graduates readily engaged in one job-enabling skills and trade, before and after graduation.

According to him, KWASU already has an existing centre for entrepreneurship, and would soon roll out academic programmes to ensure all its students were exposed to state-of-the-art skills in computing and at the same time, understand at least one foreign language to prepare them for challenges of the 21st century.

In his words: “Our university is a university of community development and entrepreneurship. The entrepreneurship centre is being rejigged and rejuvenated! It is now called the centre for vocational, technical and entrepreneurship because we don’t want to teach entrepreneurship just in theory. We get our students involved in vocational things and the technical aspects.

“Already, we encourage our students to engage different entrepreneurial skills, acquire, hold and consider all certificates important. It does not make any sense if you are a first class student and you are looking for a job. And I mean First class in any programme.

“You will see students engage in things like making face masks, face shields, hand sanitizers, some are into tailoring, some are into carpentry, some are into what I call mechanical automobile repair and things like that.”

While expressing readiness to ensure students participate more actively in the nation’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sub-sector, the VC said the university would leverage on the recently amended Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), to ensure it’s students’ float more businesses.

Like this: Like Loading...