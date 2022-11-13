Metro & Crime

Unemployment: Foundation trains residents in Adire fabric making

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

A non-governmental organisation under the auspices of Oladapo Authentic African Arts international be in collaboration with Ladekoju Arts and Culture foundation Sunday provided a one-day free training in adire making for over 100 youths and the less privileged, particularly students, comprising men and women in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The free training programme aimed at improving the lives of the down – trodden in the society took place at the foremost iconic old arts building of the late Madam Suzzan Wenger at Ibokun Road, Osogbo.

Speaking during the programme, the organiser, Oladapo Agboola said the gesture is a special way of touching their lives positively.

Oladapo said he was inspired to carry out the free workshop in order to impact on younger ones and also to contribute his own quota in alleviating the rate of poverty among the youths in the community

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

