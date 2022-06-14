Education

Unemployment: Governors pledge commitment to boost technical education

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos Comment(0)

Musa Pam Jos

Technical and Vocational Education (TVE) is to receive a boost in Plateau State, the state Governor, Simon Bako Lalong and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule, an engineer, have said. The duo reiterated their commitment to pay adequate attention to the development of technical education, which they described as the bedrock of entrepreneurship, job creation and productivity. The governors stated this during the 31st-38th combined convocation of the Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi for the award of National Diplomas (ND), Higher National Diplomas (HND), the Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE Technical), Certificate, and conferment of Fellowship and Academic Excellence Awards on some distinguished Nigerians, which took place at the main campus of the polytechnic. Governor Lalong, the Moderator of the polytechnic, who recalled that the convocation was long overdue as the institution had not held the ceremony over the years due to various challenges, said the situation informed state government’s directive that the convocation should be held in order to avail the institution the opportunity to immediately clear all backlog of graduation and certificate awards. The governor, therefore, directed that henceforth all state government-tertiary institutions should work hard to hold their convocations at the end of each academic year as it is a sure way of building confidence, maintaining standards, and motivating the graduating students to pursue their careers with zeal and contribute to the development of the state and the nation at large. Lalong said: “Our administration in the past seven years has demonstrated its strong belief in skill-based education that stimulates entrepreneurship and human capital development. It is our conviction that there is no better legacy to bequeath to upcoming generations than giving them education that goes beyond paper qualification. In the light of this, the Rescue Administration has engaged in reinvigorating moribund Technical and Vocational Education by rehabilitating old technical colleges and establishing new ones. He added: “Through his Legacy Projects, we are constructing Technical Schools in Pankshin, Shendam and upgrading the old Technical School (Butex) in Bukuru. We intend to equip these colleges with the modern tools and machineries once they are completed. Through these institutions, we hope to generate the skilful manpower that is needed to create jobs and contribute to the development of our economy.” He, therefore, charged the graduating students to focus on using their education for productivity rather than the fruitless search for white collar jobs. On his part, State Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the polytechnic and who chaired the ceremony, said he was proud to have passed through the polytechnic as one of its pioneer students where his love for technical education developed and grew. He recalled with nostalgia his days at the polytechnic and Plateau State when peace, harmony and trust thrived among all citizens and residents regardless of their backgrounds.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Chrisland Varsity holds virtual matric for 148 students

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni ABEOKUTA

The Vice-Chancellor of Chrisland University, a private university in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Prof. Chinedum Babalola, has called on the Federal Government to adopt “staggered” reopening of schools in the country. Babalola, a Professor of Pharmaceutical Science, said that while nobody knows when the global coronavirus pandemic would end, there was the need for gradual resumption […]
Education

Furore over return of schools to missions

Posted on Author BABATOPE OKEOWO

Don’t return schools to missions – Muslim community kicks     Catholic mission: It’s a welcome development   We’ll look into the concerns of Muslims – Govt   DISQUIET The policy to return some schools forcefully taken over by the Ondo State government several decades ago to faithbased organisations has continued to generate furore among […]
Business Education

COVID-19: Firm to lift education system

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the disruptions to the education system and other key businesses in the country due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, an online education service providers and garment manufacturing supply firm, SKLD Integrated Services Limited, has pledged support for the education sector and to ease burden of education on Nigerian parents during the third term […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica