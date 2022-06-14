Unemployment: Governors pledge commitment to boost technical education

Musa Pam Jos

Technical and Vocational Education (TVE) is to receive a boost in Plateau State, the state Governor, Simon Bako Lalong and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule, an engineer, have said. The duo reiterated their commitment to pay adequate attention to the development of technical education, which they described as the bedrock of entrepreneurship, job creation and productivity. The governors stated this during the 31st-38th combined convocation of the Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi for the award of National Diplomas (ND), Higher National Diplomas (HND), the Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE Technical), Certificate, and conferment of Fellowship and Academic Excellence Awards on some distinguished Nigerians, which took place at the main campus of the polytechnic. Governor Lalong, the Moderator of the polytechnic, who recalled that the convocation was long overdue as the institution had not held the ceremony over the years due to various challenges, said the situation informed state government’s directive that the convocation should be held in order to avail the institution the opportunity to immediately clear all backlog of graduation and certificate awards. The governor, therefore, directed that henceforth all state government-tertiary institutions should work hard to hold their convocations at the end of each academic year as it is a sure way of building confidence, maintaining standards, and motivating the graduating students to pursue their careers with zeal and contribute to the development of the state and the nation at large. Lalong said: “Our administration in the past seven years has demonstrated its strong belief in skill-based education that stimulates entrepreneurship and human capital development. It is our conviction that there is no better legacy to bequeath to upcoming generations than giving them education that goes beyond paper qualification. In the light of this, the Rescue Administration has engaged in reinvigorating moribund Technical and Vocational Education by rehabilitating old technical colleges and establishing new ones. He added: “Through his Legacy Projects, we are constructing Technical Schools in Pankshin, Shendam and upgrading the old Technical School (Butex) in Bukuru. We intend to equip these colleges with the modern tools and machineries once they are completed. Through these institutions, we hope to generate the skilful manpower that is needed to create jobs and contribute to the development of our economy.” He, therefore, charged the graduating students to focus on using their education for productivity rather than the fruitless search for white collar jobs. On his part, State Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the polytechnic and who chaired the ceremony, said he was proud to have passed through the polytechnic as one of its pioneer students where his love for technical education developed and grew. He recalled with nostalgia his days at the polytechnic and Plateau State when peace, harmony and trust thrived among all citizens and residents regardless of their backgrounds.

