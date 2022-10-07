Unemployment: Group trains 50 digital marketers

The pace-setting Islamic organisation, Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society, NASFAT has just completed a 6-week digital marketing training for youths and Imams, as part of the Livelihood initiatives aimed at reducing the unemployment rate of Nigerian youths. According to the Chief Missioner of the Society, Imam Morufu Abdul- Azeez Onike, the training which was coordinated by one of Africa’s leading Integrated Marketing Communications Agency, Wild Fusion Digital Center came to an end recently with project presentation by the graduands and award of certificates.

Fifty participants comprising of Muslims and Christians that took part in the training that held in Lagos were exposed to various branches of digital marketing such as Content Marketing, E-Mail marketing, Social Media Marketing, SMS Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation and Web Development.

The participants were also exposed to nine certifications in all the areas of focus. Onike said NASFAT is poised to always complement the efforts of the government in reducing youth unemployment rate as well as youth restiveness by providing the teeming Nigerian youths and Imams with various job skills that are relevant to the nation’s development. He further added that this training initiative fits perfectly with the livelihood component of the HELD (Health, Education, Livelihood and Da’wah) agenda of NASFAT.

He confirmed that the 50 trained digital marketers will now be undertaking internship in companies to further strengthen their skills and he concluded by imploring employers of labour to seize the opportunity of engaging this ready-for-market and adequately certified group of digital marketers to help them improve the market presence, visibility and positioning of their companies and brand for improved sales.

