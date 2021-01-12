Unemployment: Lily-Blaiz Global set to empower youth to support Bello

Towards empowering the youth on entrepreneurship, a private company, Lily – Blaiz Global Concept Nig. Ltd has offered to train youths in Kogi State for skills acquisition to compliment the state government’s efforts.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Lilian Ameh, who disclosed this to journalists in Lokoja on Monday, said the growing rate of unemployment across the country is alarming and deserves necessary action from both the government and the private sector.

She said while the Governor Yahaya Bello’s Administration is thriving in youth empowerment, Lily-Blaiz is offering its service to achieving more goals in that venture.

“The objective is to contribute to the efforts of both the federal and state governments towards reducing poverty and unemployment currently plaguing the country,” she said.

The CEO said the company has trained over 1000 youths across the country in CCTV systems, electric fencing, security locks, gate automation, car remote control, smoke detector and DC lightning.

“Youths in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcout, have benefited from this programme with many now on their own and training others.”

According to the Chief Executive Officer, the company has apparatus and necessary tools for the training programme schedule to commence soon in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

Like this: Like Loading...