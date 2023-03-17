Unemployment may persist as manufacturers lament headwinds

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has revealed in its Manufacturers CEO Confidence Index (MCCI) for fourth Q4’22 report that employment decision by manufacturers has been difficult due to the unpredictability and difficulty in the macroeconomic environment. Specifically, the association pointed out in the 4Q MCCI report that issues of acute shortage of forex and depreciation in naira value, cost of energy and limited supply of electricity, resurging multiplicity of taxes/ levies/charges from the government, speculation about the effect of redesigning of naira currency, the national elections and the lingering adverse effect of Russian-Ukrainian war were major concerns of manufacturers in the quarter and this unarguably affected their decisions on employment in the country. Indeed, the result of the MCCI fourth quarter 2022 survey showed that the perceptions of manufacturers on movements in the macroeconomic environment, compared with the operating environment in the third quarter of the year was worrisome amid the uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment.

Particularly, in the fourth quarter of 2022, Aggregate Index Score (AIS) of MCCI declined to 55.0 points down from 55.4 points recorded in the third quarter of the year. MAN said in the 4Q MCCI 2022 that "the Aggregate Index Score (AIS) of MCCI is the weighted mean of the observed and expected changes in business conditions, employment and production level in the economy based on the perceptions of manufacturers in the quarter under review. "In the fourth quarter of 2022, Aggregate Index Score (AIS) of MCCI declined to 55.0 points down from 55.4 points recorded in the third quarter of the year. "Among the standard diffusion factors, current business condition and business condition for the next three months, scored above 50 benchmark with increases above what obtained in the preceding quarter. "Current employment condition (rate of employment) and production level in the next three months scored above the 50 benchmark points with declines below what obtained in the third quarter of a the year." The report continued: "However, employment condition for the next three months dipped below the benchmark points to 48.8 points which is also below 49.2 points obtained in the preceding quarter. "Employment decision by manufacturers has been so difficult due to the unpredictability and difficulty in macroeconomic environment. The issues of acute shortage of forex and depreciation in naira value, cost of energy and limited supply of electricity, resurging multiplicity of taxes/levies/ charges from the Government, speculation about the effect of redesigning of naira currency, the National elections and the lingering adverse effect of Russian-Ukrainian war were major concerns of manufacturers in the quarter." MAN added in the 4Q MCCI 2022 report that the outcome of analysis of index scores of the 10 sector groups using the same diffusion factors such as business condition, employment condition and production level are presented. However, analysis of examination of the 10 sectoral groups showed that index score of Pulp, Paper, Printing & Publishing (49.6 points) and Motor Vehicle & Miscellaneous Assembly (48.4 points) fell below the 50 benchmark points. "The score indicated a gross loss of confidence in the economy my manufacturers operating in the two sectoral groups. "Particularly, the motorcycle sub-group of the Motor Vehicle & Miscellaneous Assembly has been facing difficulty following the banning of motorcycles various States Government in some metropolis. Food, Beverage & Tobacco; Textile Apparel & Footwear; Wood & Wood Products; Chemical & Pharmaceutical; Non-Metallic Products; Domestic/Industrial Plastic & Rubber; Electrical & Electronic; and Basic Metal, Iron & Steel groups all scored above 50 based points. "The scores suggest that manufactures operating in the groups are confident in the macroeconomy in the period under review," MAN reported.

