Unemployment: Nigeria at a precipice –Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed worry over weekend’s Bloomberg Business report that Nigeria is to emerge as the country with the highest unemployment rate on earth with over 33 per cent.

Atiku, in a statement, noted that before now, Nigeria had maintained an almost single digit unemployment rate.

He blamed the surge on the abandonment of peoplecentred leadership and free trade and deregulatory policies of the Obasanjo years by the present administration.

The former vice president regretted that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government was now implementing “discredit command and control policies that have led to massive capital flight from Nigeria.

“We warned about this, but repeated warnings by myself, and other patriots were scorned.”

He attributed the unprecedented insecurity in the country to youth unemployment, noting that “idleness is the worst feature of unemployment because it channels the energy of our youth away from production, and towards destruction, and that is why Nigeria is now the third most terrorised nation on earth.”

Atiku recalled that last year, he recommended the payment of N5,000 monthly stipend by the Nigerian government to every family with at least one school age child, and earning less than $800 per annum, on the condition that they verifiably keep their children in school, as a way of bringing down youth unemployment.

“My recommendation still stands, and stands even stronger now that we have crossed the Rubicon in youth unemployment.

“If we can get the 13.5 million out of school Nigerian children into school, we will turn the corner in one generation. If we do not do this, then the floodgates of unemployment will be further opened next year, and in the years to come.

“I say this because the fastest way to bring down a world record unemployment rate is via incentivised education. An educated citizenry are more employable and more selfemployable. “Increased education has been scientifically linked with lower rates of crime and insecurity, along with lower infant and maternal mortality, and a higher lifetime income,” he said.

The former vice president still maintained that the $1.5 billion recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery was illadvised.

He argued that “as a nation, we are better off privatising our refineries and the NNPC through the time-tested LNG model in which the Federal Government owns 49 per cent equity and the private sector 51 per cent.

“Recall that in 20 years ending 2020, the NLNG had delivered $18.3 billion dividends to government irrespective of taxes and other benefit accruals to the country. “This will not only free the government of needless spending, but also clean up the infrastructure mess in the petroleum downstream sector.”

Atiku further recommended the incorporation of youth, who are above school age, into a massive public works programme and commended the 774,000 Special Public Works jobs for the youth, which started in January this year 2021, but said “it must be done with proper agenda, rather than propaganda.

“Perhaps, we may want to consider the Malaysian model, whereby with the exception of very few highly specialised jobs, foreign contractors are not allowed to import labour into the country.”

He called on all stakeholders and elder statesmen to speak up on time, to save the country, saying “this government obviously lacks the capacity to address our current challenges.”

Atiku noted that “in a situation where we are simultaneously the world headquarters for extreme poverty, the world capital for out-of-school children, and the nation with the highest unemployment rate on earth, there is a very real and present danger that we might slip into the failed states index – God forbid!”

