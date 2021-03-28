Unemployment: Nigeria on keg of gunpowder, say Rewane, others

Nigeria’s unemployment rate escalated to 33.3 per cent of the population in February according to the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that the country’s population explosion, added to the poor state of the economy are indications that the country is tethering on the brinks of disaster

The Nigerian economy is unable to provide means of livelihood to over 40 million youths.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its February report last Monday disclosed that Nigeria’s unemployment rate rose to 33.3 per cent, making the country the second highest on the global list. Further analysis of the figure indicated that the surging unemployment rate rose from 27.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, the last period the agency released labourforce statistics.

This is coming as Nigeria inflation rose to 17.33 per cent in the review period even as the food inflation hit 21.9 per cent in February.

According to the President of the Population Association of Nigeria (PAN) and Chairperson, Osun State Health Reform Foundation of Nigeria (HERFON), Prof. Peter Olasupo Ogunjuyigbe, further analysis of the report will show that while over 66 million Nigerians are unemployed going by the NBS report, no fewer than 40 million of the unemployed people are youths, about 66 per cent of the nation’s working population.

The situation, he said, showed that the country is already over overpopulated and needs a very urgent action on the part of the government to save the country from the maladies of population explosion.

Ogunjuyigbe noted that, “the consequences of unemployment in Nigeria includes reductionism, the National output of goods and services, increased rural-urban migration and a high level of overtly in the country.”

He said with the benefit of hindsight, a close scrutiny of the report would reveal that a third of Nigeria’s population, about 69.7 million strong labour force, either did nothing or worked for less than 20 hours a week in the period under review, making them unemployed, according to Nigeria’s definition.

Another 15.9 million worked less than 40 hours a week, making them underemployed,” he said. According to him, the number of people looking for a job will continue to rise as population growth continues to outpace output expansion.

“Nigeria is expected to be the world’s third most-populous nation on earth in 2050, with over 300 million people according to the United Nations Population Commission (UNPC).

“That is an uncontrollable population explosion staring us in the face. It is time for the government to tackle the issues of human development indices very seriously. Otherwise, our current state of insecurity will be a child’s play in the not too distant future, if we continue to procreate without making adequate provisions for the livelihood of the rising population, especially the youths,”

Ogunjuyigbe stressed. He added that Nigeria’s unemployment rate has more than quadrupled over the last five years as the economy went through two recessions, casting a shadow over the efforts to implement policies to drive growth and create jobs by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Population explosion in Nigeria

Nigeria has the largest population in Africa, and it is growing at 3.2 per cent a year while the economy which receded at 1.9 per cent last year is expected to grow at 1.2 per cent this year.

What this clearly shows, according to Prof Ognjuyigbe is that the population is growing at a faster rate than the economy. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, at this growth rate, there will be an estimated 402 million people in Nigeria in 2050.

The major triggers for population increase include early marriages, high birth rates and lack of family planning access. But cultural and religious contributors are also impacting significantly. Family planning activists such as Ejike Orji worry about uncontrolled population growth.

“The number of people we are producing every year is faster than our developmental rate,” Orji said. “And that is why Nigeria has become the No. 1 country with the highest number of poor people.”

Family planning

But that could change. A project by the nonprofit Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria in collaboration with the Nigerian government is providing family planning methods and advice across the country. Programme officer, Ada Iluno, says it is making an impact.

Rising food costs

Similarly, the Financial Derivatives Limited (FDC) has disclosed that lack of jobs adds to the pressure on consumers in a country where food prices rose more than 21.9 per cent year-on-year in February and authorities struggle to bring insecurity driven by violent insurgency attacks and kidnappings under control. It noted that Nigeria’s finances were knocked by last year’s drop in the price of oil over COVID-19 lockdown of businesses across the world, saying more than 60 per cent of Nigeria’s working-age population is younger than 34, even as unemployment for people aged 15 to 24 stood at 53.4 per cent in Q4 2020 and at 37.2 per cent for people aged 25 to 34. The jobless rate for women was 35.2 per cent compared with 31.8 per cent for men, according to the recent economic bulletin of the Lagos based research and investment company.

It further noted that recovery of the economy with 200 million people will be slow, with growth seen at 1.5 per cent this year, after last year’s 1.9 per cent contraction, according to the International Monetary Fund. Output will only recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2022, FDC noted.

Also speaking, a public affair analyst, Jide Ojo, who faulted the NBS’ report, declared that the figure was conservative, saying: “Looking at a very gloomy situation the country faces, the figure should be in the neighbourhood of 40 per cent, adding that the country is in a dire situation.

“When it was announced that Nigeria has technically exited recession, they were just deceiving themselves. How can you have such a huge unemployment figure and you say you have exited recession?

“An increased unemployment rate would virtually lead to increased poverty level; no two ways about it and eventually lead to an increase in crime rate, insecurity and corruption. If you don’t pay workers a living wage, they would want to augment their sources of income, through illegal means for them to meet up their responsibilities.” To solve unemployment challenges,

Ojo added: “We need to fix insecurity, infrastructure, improve significantly the ease of doing business and fight corruption to a standstill. It is all about diversification of the economy. If we don’t diversify, we can’t get more people out of unemployment.”

Country sitting on keg of gunpowder

According to Prof Ben Akanegbu, Dean, Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, Nile University, Abuja, Nigeria’s food inflation, which reached a four-year peak in February, is increasing financial pressure on households, who are already faced with a shrinking labour market and a stagnant economy at a time of rising insecurity.

He disclosed that Nigeria’s high unemployment rate in February, which affects largely the country’s youth population, as well as the poverty rates, mean that the country is effectively sitting on a massive keg of gunpowder.

He said that going by the World Bank estimates, Nigeria now has 91 million people (43 per cent of its population) living in extreme poverty (less than $2 a day). This, according to him, is up 29 per cent from 70 million in 2016 and had been projected to reach 106.6 million by 2030.

Double digit inflation fuelling poverty

Inflation, which has been in double digits since 2016, reached 17.33 per cent in February 2021 from 16.47 per cent in the previous month, driven higher by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic that has also impacted negatively on the global price of oil, Nigeria’s main export, and weakened the naira.

The last time Nigeria recorded an inflation rate this high was in February 2017, when it declined to 17.78 per cent from 18.72 per cent. This is coming as Jacques Nel, Head of Macroeconomic Research at NKC African Economics has predicted that inflation pressures would probably remain high in coming months, saying just 30.6 million Nigerians of a population of about 200 million were considered fully employed.

Food prices, which make up the bulk of the inflation basket, rose 21.79 per cent in February, a jump of 1.22 percentage point in January, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

According to the latest data from NBS, Nigeria’s food and non-alcoholic drinks inflation increased to 21.7 per cent year-on-year in February 2021, the highest since October 2005 and increased about 1.3 per cent when compared to the 20.4 per cent year-on-year in January 2021.

The February 2021 Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Inflation Report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the rise in the food index was caused by increases recorded in the prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yams, and other tubers.

Also, the increase in the prices of meat, food products, fruits, oil, and fats, vegetables, and fish contributed to the recorded spike in the food inflation rate.

The persistent increase in inflationary pressure, especially food inflation, can be attributed to the closure of land borders in 2019, which was further affected by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund, which said in February that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) might need to tighten policy if inflation got out of control, has urged the banking regulator to phase out financing of the government deficit to help check price pressures, and to allow the naira to float more freely.

The Central Bank has tried to manage pressure on the currency by restricting access to dollars for certain imports to boost local production and set up multiple currency rates.

“While the CBN has focused on subsidised credit to the productive sectors in an attempt to ease bottlenecks, this has clearly not been sufficient to prevent a rise in near-term inflation,” said Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered.

