News

Unemployment: Review entrepreneurship curriculum in higher institutions – NASENI tells NUC, NBTE

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In order to address unemployment of graduates, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Haruna yesterday asked the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) to review the curriculum for Entrepreneurship courses. He said graduates are jobless because of misalignment between products of our tertiary institutions and the limited job market.

He said the ongoing building of skill acquisition centres nationwide was aimed at tackling youth unemployment and industrial development. Haruna made the plea at the ground breaking of the permanent site of NASENI Skill Acquisition Centre in Gwantu Kurmi in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State by the state’s Deputy Governor. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe.

He said: “May I use this opportunity to reiterate and call on the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) to overhaul the curriculum used in teaching entrepreneurship courses.

“Most tertiary institutions in Nigeria have no qualified lecturers and an enabling environment to teach entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurship is a practical course taught only by practicing entrepreneurs. “Experts in management sciences and marketing with no training in entrepreneurship are not qualified to teach entrepreneurship courses. “NASENI Skill development centres across the nations will collaborate with willing tertiary institutions in their catchment areas to bridge this gap.” The NASENI EVC commended Governor Nasir El- Rufai for his “remarkable achievements in infrastructure, education and socio-economic development in Kaduna State.

“Mallam Nasir has raised the bar, a challenge to serving and governors to come after him,” he said. The Deputy Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner/ Administrator, Kafanchan Municipal Authority, Mrs. Phoebe Sukai Yayi said Kaduna State under the leadership of Governor El-Rufai has numerous programmes for youths and women empowerment.

She said the NASENI Skills Acquisition Programme will complement what the state has on ground. She said: “This ceremony is a welcome development geared towards job creation to enhance economic prosperity. The state government is impressed with what NASENI is doing across the country to uplift the living standards of youths through entrepreneurship.” Other speakers at the event included the Administrative Officer to President Buhari, Alhaji Abubakar Maikano, who was chairman of the occasion but represented by Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim, a former Minister of Power, Murtala Aliyu, and the Executive Chairman of Sanga LGA, Hon Bisala Mallam.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obaseki plans N6.1bn to boost civil servants’ capacity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to reform the civil service for optimal performance and efficient service delivery.   He noted that the ongoing reforms in the state’s civil service will bestow workers in the state with tools and skills that stand them out and make for a better […]
News

National grid recovers 623.20 MW after 5th collapse in 4 months

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

After it collapsed for the fifth time between March and June, 2022, the Federal Government has recovered 623.20 Megawatts to the national grid with seven plants in operation. It was learned from the grid data released by the National Systems operator that about 7am on Monday, in the gradual recovery process, Omotosho Power Plant was […]
News

Buhari approves inclusion of Rep. Sununu in Health Sector Reform panel

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the inclusion of Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu as the representative of the House of Representatives on the Health Sector Reform Committee. This was made known in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Friday. Sununu, a medical doctor, is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica