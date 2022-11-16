Unemployment: Review entrepreneurship curriculum in higher institutions – NASENI tells NUC, NBTE

In order to address unemployment of graduates, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Haruna yesterday asked the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) to review the curriculum for Entrepreneurship courses. He said graduates are jobless because of misalignment between products of our tertiary institutions and the limited job market.

He said the ongoing building of skill acquisition centres nationwide was aimed at tackling youth unemployment and industrial development. Haruna made the plea at the ground breaking of the permanent site of NASENI Skill Acquisition Centre in Gwantu Kurmi in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State by the state’s Deputy Governor. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe.

He said: “May I use this opportunity to reiterate and call on the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) to overhaul the curriculum used in teaching entrepreneurship courses.

“Most tertiary institutions in Nigeria have no qualified lecturers and an enabling environment to teach entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurship is a practical course taught only by practicing entrepreneurs. “Experts in management sciences and marketing with no training in entrepreneurship are not qualified to teach entrepreneurship courses. “NASENI Skill development centres across the nations will collaborate with willing tertiary institutions in their catchment areas to bridge this gap.” The NASENI EVC commended Governor Nasir El- Rufai for his “remarkable achievements in infrastructure, education and socio-economic development in Kaduna State.

“Mallam Nasir has raised the bar, a challenge to serving and governors to come after him,” he said. The Deputy Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner/ Administrator, Kafanchan Municipal Authority, Mrs. Phoebe Sukai Yayi said Kaduna State under the leadership of Governor El-Rufai has numerous programmes for youths and women empowerment.

She said the NASENI Skills Acquisition Programme will complement what the state has on ground. She said: “This ceremony is a welcome development geared towards job creation to enhance economic prosperity. The state government is impressed with what NASENI is doing across the country to uplift the living standards of youths through entrepreneurship.” Other speakers at the event included the Administrative Officer to President Buhari, Alhaji Abubakar Maikano, who was chairman of the occasion but represented by Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim, a former Minister of Power, Murtala Aliyu, and the Executive Chairman of Sanga LGA, Hon Bisala Mallam.

