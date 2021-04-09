Unemployment scare, industrial actions take toll

On the part of labour, the series of events that took place during the first three months of the year are pointers to the fact that the socio-economic space deserves reinforced positive attention from government. SUNDAY OJEME reports

As naturally expected, activities in the labour sector in the first quarter of the year were largely offshoots of events surrounding the economy in the last quarter of 2020. With the coronavirus experience of most part of last year dealing a great blow on the economy followed by large scale job losses, the first quarter of 2021 was expected to be a healing period for the economy and workers. However, fear of the second wave rather put a lie to this as most employers were still on their guards, watching as events unfolded.

Survey on NBS’s report

Even at that, the reality of the situation was made clearer in February when the National Bureau of Statistics released its report on unemployment, putting the figure at over 33 per cent from the previous 27 per cent rate. The report, therefore, placed Nigeria among top 20 countries with the highest unemployment rate in the world. According to a Bloomberg survey, this is the second highest among the countries monitored during the period. The ranking makes Nigeria’s unemployment rate higher than that of the West Bank, which, on January 1, 2020, occupied the 20th position on the global unemployment ladder with 27.9 per cent , a rate that decreased to 23.40 per cent in the third quarter of 2020. It also places Nigeria on the 11th position, next to Bosnia and Herzegovina, which occupied the 10th position in 2020 with an unemployment rate of 33.28 per cent.

Positive reflections

Recall that in January 2020, the CIA World Factbook released a global unemployment data featuring the top 20 countries with the highest unemployment rate in the world. Nigeria was not even listed then because, as of the first quarter of 2020, the unemployment rate was less than 25 per cent. In the rating released on January 1, 2020, Burkina Faso occupied the top position with an unemployment rate of 77 per cent, followed by Syria with 55 per cent. Senegal occupied the third position with an unemployment rate of 48 per cent. The rest are: Haiti-40.6 per cent, Djibouti-40 per cent, Kenya -40 per cent, Congo and Marshal Islands-36 per cent each, Namibia-34 per cent, Bosnia and Herzegovina-33.4 per cent, Kiribati-30.6 per cent, Kosovo-30.5 per cent,Libya-30 per cent, American Samoa-29.8 per cent, South Africa-28.53 per cent, Lesotho-28.1 per cent, Gabon and Swaziland-28 per cent, Gaza Strip and West Bank-27.9 per cent.

According to the report, the list represents a percentage of the labour force without jobs. Stakeholders have attributed the increase in the unemployment rate to the after-effect of the COVID-19-induced lockdown, which caused many organisations to reduce their work force as a means to cope amidst the pandemic. They said even though businesses have resumed operations, they are yet to fully recover to prepandemic levels, indicating that some of the laid-off workers are still without work and 1.42 million others joined the group of unemployed in Q4’20. Twenty million Nigerian are currently unemployed, according to report by the National Bureau of Statistics. High unemployment rate in Nigeria, a country with a huge percentage of youth population, has been blamed for the increasing rate of insecurity and high wave of crimes.

Experts’ views

Experts say crimes of kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery and advanced fee fraud featuring Nigerians under the 30 year age range have become the order of the day, placing Nigeria on the list of countries very dangerous to live in. An economist at the University of Uyo, Professor Emma Onwi, said the government needed to rehabilitate young people and get them employed to curb the level of crimes in the country. According to him, “it is not rocket science. There are many things that young people can be engaged in. “At one time, the Federal Government initiated this ‘School to Farm’ project, which targeted young school leavers, but like everything in Nigeria, that project was abandoned. “If young people are motivated to work at any kind of skill that will keep them busy, I doubt if we will experience the kind of crime explosion we have in this country.” Another stakeholder in the logistics sector, Dr. Osita Chukwu, Chief Executive Officer of Save Nigeria Freight Forwarders, said the government could invest in the youth by creating sectors that basically trains them on skills such as road construction, logistics and other jobs. He said: “Most of the jobs we outsource to foreigners can actually be handled by our young men. But you know, Nigerians have a tendency to value foreign people and jobs above their own people. “What stops government from getting the young people involved in the infrastructure work going on in the country? “Even though engineers from China do the work, government can state in the contract that 80 per cent of the laborers should be from Nigeria. “If these young men and women are drafted into some of these projects, that will be taking many idle people off the streets.”

Minimum wage bill

During the quarter under review, the nation’s lawmakers at both federal and state levels also got slices of labour’s confrontation over an attempt to decentralised the minimum wage structure. Organised labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) took their protests to the national and state houses of assembly to demand a halt to the plot by the lawmakers, whose intention was to introduce a Bill seeking to remove it from the exclusive concurrent list. The workers, led by President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, and his TUC counterpart, Quadri Olaleye, warned that unless the action is halted, labour would shut down the country by declaring a nationwide strike. The workers, armed with placards, proceeded on a peaceful protest to the National Assembly to officially deliver a document containing workers’ demands from the government. Some inscriptions on the placards read: “On minimum wage we stand’, ‘No to minimum wage on concurrent list’, ‘Yes to minimum wage on Executive list.’ Delivering the document to representatives of the Senate president and speaker of the House of Representatives, the aggrieved workers warned the lawmakers that failure to do the right thing would amount to a total shutdown of the nation’s economy. Wabba, who insisted that politicians were the problem of the country, stressed that the national minimum wage was a standard set by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which the Nigerian government ratified since 1961. He said the lawmakers could not reverse what the workers had earned through hard labour for 40 years over night.

NASU\SSANU strike

Again, what would have aggravated the nine-month hiatus in university education in the country almost reared its head within the period when nonacademic staff of Nigerian universities embarked on a threeweek long national wide strike shortly after their academic staff counterparts called off their own. Wisdom, however, prevailed as the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of non-teaching staff unions of universities, which comprises Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of the Universities (NASU) announced the suspension of the strike. The end of the three-week nationwide strike took effect from midnight of February 26. Reacting to development, the NASU General Secretary, Mr Peters Adeyemi, said: “We have eight items, which we negotiated and which form the basis for our ongoing national strike in the universities,” he said. He stated that the Joint Action Committee had held a meeting with the FG and both sides were satisfied with the outcome. “We have held the meeting with the government side and those areas that needed to be harmonised have been done to the satisfaction of both parties and resulting from that development,” he said. “We have agreed that the ongoing national strike in universities and inter universities centres should be suspended with effect from 12 midnight, Friday, 26th February 2021. “We use this opportunity to appreciate our members for their commitment on this struggle. This strike is hereby suspended,” he added.

