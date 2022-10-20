Unending agony of commuters on Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Road

Genesis

when the news of the award of the contract for the full rehabilitation/ reconstruction of the Umuahia- Ikot Ekpene federal highway broke last year, residents of Abia, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States heaved a sigh of relief.

Areas affected

The sigh of relief was understandable. For years the road has been in deplorable condition and a terrible nightmare to motorists and other road users. The state of the dilapidated state of the road had adversely affected the price of goods and services along the axis. Again, numerous avoidable deaths have occurred on the road from accidents. The road is a critical arterial connection from Akwa Ibom and Cross River states to Umuahia, the Abia State capital and therefore very busy. It also bears the haulage of heavy duty trucks conveying cement and other items across the states to the Abia State capital and beyond. This is the reason for the quick collapse after palliative work. But the road needs solid total rehabilitation/ reconstruction to last. It was therefore a relief, in fact, a prayer answered when the rehabilitation was announced.

Contract award

Immediately after the news of the award of the contract there was work on the drainages on both sides of the road up to Ehimiri in Umuahia, but after that nothing has happened unlike the Umuahia- Bende- Ohafia road which rehabilitation recorded significant progress, except for the Igwu Bridge, which has remained a death trap. The relief was, however, shortlived as months have ran into years with no tangible work. All the promises of federal government intervention and the anticipated relief seem to have evaporated. The road has remained a death trap and a terrible nightmare to everyone.

Families lament

Many families in Abia and Akwa-Ibom states have lost loved ones and friends in fatal road accidents as a result of the deplorable state of the road. Last year, Miss Chidinma Ogbonna, of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management, a final year student of the Michael Ok-para University of Agriculture Umudike, MOUAU, in Abia State, was crushed to death on that road by a cement laden trailer. The incident threw the management and the entire students of the federal university into mourning, pain, and agony.

Students protest

Consequently the students barricaded all the routes that led to the bad road, refusing commuters access. The management of MOUAU has also joined in expressing concern over the state of the road. In a release issued by Mrs. Adanma Odefa, the University’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), the University declared the position of the management thus, “for the past few weeks, the VC through his SA on Projects, Engr. Richard Onyeaso invited the local FERMAon an inspection of the bad spots, took pictorial evidence, and prepared a strong appeal letter to FERMA.

VC’s intervention

“The VC personally took these documents to FERMA headquarters in Abuja to make further physical appeals. His efforts were rewarded with an official approval for palliative work to begin on the road.” The worst hit are the commercial/ passenger bus drivers who always convey travelers to and from Akwa Ibom and the Cross River States from Umuahia. They face severe difficulties while accessing the dilapidated road. Many vehicles have broken down as a result with the attendant high cost of repairs or replacement of damaged parts. Before the unfortunate death of Chidinma, similar ugly tragedies have also occurred on different sections of the road, a de-velopment that led to protests from the university students. Also, the member representing the Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Sam Onuigbo has disclosed that he is concerned about the pains the people were facing on the deplorable road.

Commuters cry out

Commuters and residents have expressed disappointment on the state of the road wondering why full reconstruction work was yet to commence on the road despite the muchtalked- about approval several months ago by the Federal Executive Council, FEC. Mr. Emmanuel Onyenso, a civil servant in Abia, called on the government and the contractors to hasten the rehabilitation work on the road, in order to end the trauma, pains, and agony of many families, through the loss of beloved ones. He also lamented that students of MOUAU, were most times the unfortunate victims of crashes on that road. Also, a shop owner, Madam Amaka Uche appealed to the government to expedite work on the road, stressing that, “The completion of the reconstruction work will save our lives and properties”.

Abia Assembly speaks

Curiously, House Committee Chairman on Climate Change, Hon Sam Onuigbo, who spearheaded the reconstruction maintained that the work had already commenced and was being executed as scheduled. He condemned what he described as the clandestine and coordinated efforts by some people to peddle lies about the state of the road.

He stated, “thankfully, a few persons who stand for the truth undertook to go through the road and provide me with videos of the current state of the road, as a means of encouraging me to disregard the efforts of those who would rather peddle lies for cheap gains than accurately provide reports to the people.

“This road, which is not my sole responsibility since I am not the only government official whom it is under his or her jurisdiction, has become a source of cheap and puerile attacks by some people. I take it all in good grace and continue my duty of continuously working hard for the good of my people. Sometimes, it seems as if I am the only leader being held accountable. While this encourages me to work harder, I sometimes wish that our people can hold other leaders to account as much as they try to hold me.”

