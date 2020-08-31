Unending controversy over the 774,000 jobs

There doesn’t seem to be any let up in tussle between the National Assembly and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), over who controls recruitment for 774,000 jobs meant for jobless Nigerians.

Each of the 774 local government areas in the country is to get 1,000 slots of the special jobs project with each beneficiary earning a monthly stipend of N20,000. The latest in the ongoing faceoff is the rejection by the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives government’s offer of 30 job slots for constituents of each member of the House.

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, noted that the allotment of 30 of the 1,000 slots per local government was grossly unfair and unacceptable by Nigerians and the lawmakers, who are the true representatives of the people.

Elumelu wanted more transparency and a review of the criteria being used for the allotment, which is alleged to favour certain interests in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the detriment and disadvantage of majority of other Nigerians.

He noted that the 774,000 jobs were meant for the people and that the people looked up to the lawmakers as major avenues through which they would be reached for social and economic empowerment.

“All Nigerians living in our constituencies are our constituents, irrespective of political leanings. We have a responsibility to protect their interests at all times. As such, lawmakers ought to have been carried along on the allotment. Moreover, the questions are: What criteria are being used in the job allotments?

Given 30 persons out of the 1,000 per local government area allotted to federal lawmakers, what happens to the remaining 970? What answers do we give Nigerians?

How do we ensure the programme benefits Nigerians and not enmeshed in allegations of sharp practices as witnessed in the COVID- 19 palliative distribution?” But in a quick riposte, Keyamo insisted that the 30 slots allocated to each lawmaker was not a right but a privilege. He said it was irrelevant whether the lawmakers accepted the slot or not as the people would still be the beneficiaries regardless.

Keyamo said: “The question of slots to certain persons was never a question of a right or entitlement, it is just a privilege given to them to recommend persons within their constituencies. The template is that 1,000 persons will be picked from each local government area.

That means that whether they reject or accept is irrelevant because their constituents will still have their full entitlement of 1,000 per local government. “Except they want to tell Nigerians that it is only a section of those local governments they represent and not all the persons in the local government. Or except they want to tell Nigerians that they are opposed to certain persons in the local government getting those jobs.”

Before this latest round of spat, Keyamo had walked out of a joint committee of the NASS in June when they insisted he hands off the implementation of the 774,000 jobs for Nigerians and allow the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to handle the recruitment.

But the minister had insisted that he would continue to spearhead the implementation of the project as opposed to the NDE approved by the National Assembly. The minister declared that the project could not be implemented without his approval and that he would not allow the programme to be hijacked by the lawmakers.

Due to the altercation, NASS asked President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the programme pending when the lawmakers are properly briefed on the implementation of the exercise. But Keyamo stated thereafter that he had got the president’s approval to continue with the recruitment.

The suggestion was that the earlier suspension order by NASS was of no effect. It is sad and unfortunate that government institutions charged with the duty of meeting the needs of the people they purport to serve find it so difficult to agree on modalities to carry out such a simply task.

The impression is inescapable that the fight is over who controls the programme; a control that would ultimately translate to political patronage and the inevitable sidetracking of those who truly need the jobs.

If jobs that are largely menial, attract only N20,000 a month and for only a period of three months can cause this level of division and altercation between government institutions and officials charged with its implementation, it is better imagined what transpires in the struggle for the high profile government jobs.

So, we want to use this opportunity to appeal to both NASS and Keyamo to sheath their sword so to speak so that the programme can take off as scheduled. The longer the needless controversy subsists, the longer it will take for this special intervention to get to its target group.

We want to believe that neither the NASS nor Keyamo wants that to happen; so the quicker they resolve their differences the better for the target group.

