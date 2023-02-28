UNESCO: A case for Mother Tongue education

VOCACY UNESCO is advocating use of mother tongue in the teaching of children in early school stage, and therefore calls on governments to adopt the policy

As Nigeria and the rest of the world marked the 2023 International Mother Language Day (IMLD), there is a call for conscious effort at promoting Mother Tongue Education in schools for the teaching of children.

The theme of this year’s International Mother Language Day is “Multilingual Education – A Necessity to Transform Education.”

The main thrust of this year’s International Mother Language Day (IMLD) celebration is the call by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on nations to pursue and adopt a policy of multilingual education, where school children would be taught in their mother tongue during the earliest years of their schooling, particularly at the elementary level.

The call/issues UNESCO has called that mother tongue could be combined with the official language of instruction, which could be referred to as multilingual education. The Director-General, Audrey Azoulay, who underscored the importance of safeguarding indigenous languages, he noted that a least 40 per cent of the more than 6,700 languages spoken in the world are under threat of extinction, as a result of a lack of their native speakers.

To help fight the current global learning crisis, while preserving the linguistic diversity, which is an essential cultural element, UNESCO, however, advised the governments to embrace multilingual education based on the mother tongue from the earliest years of schooling.

Towards this end, UNESCO is leading the Indigenous Languages Decade 2022-2032, a 10-year action plan to draw the world’s attention to the critical loss of indigenous languages and the urgent need to preserve, revitalise and celebrate them.

“We know it works, because there is empirical evidence to prove it helps children learn,” the organisation stated, stressing further that the UNESCO’s World Inequality Database on Education shows that, globally, children being taught in a language they speak at home are 30 per cent more likely to read with understanding by the end of primary school than those who do not speak the language of instruction.

According to UNESCO, evidence also shows that learning in first language or mother tongue education improves children’s social skills. Reports indicated that globally 40 per cent of the population does not have access to an education in a language they speak or understand, but that progress was being made in multilingual education with increasing understanding of its importance, particularly in early schooling, and more commitment to its development in public life.

However, the International Mother Language Day is being celebrated yearly by UNESCO with the objectives to primarily enhance multilingual education as a necessity to transform education in multilingual contexts from early childhood education and well beyond; supporting learning through multilingual education and multilingualism in our fast-changing global contexts and in crisis situations including emergencies contexts; revitalising languages that are disappearing or are threatened with extinction.

Therefore, the International Mother Language Day is observed annually in order to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. Against this background, the General Conference of UNESCO in November 1999 instituted International Mother Language Day, with the idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day.

February 21 asset aside for International Mother Language Day by UNESCO’s General Conference in 1999, has become an essential platform to promote the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity and multilingualism for sustainable societies.

“When children are taught in languages they do not speak at home, this hinders their acquisition of critically important early literacy and numeracy skills, with a detrimental effect on their learning in general and, indeed, their opportunities in life. It is for governments, civil society organisations and all concerned stakeholders to ensure that all learners can savour and enjoy their right to education in their mother language,” a report said.

In his report tagged: “2023 International Mother Language Day: Any Prospect?” Reuben Omotayo, noted that UNESCO in its earlier publication with the theme: “Born To Learn” stated that “one out of five children only” are thought in their mother-tongue, while the learning outcomes have shown that only one pupil out of the five masters the basics of reading, writing and mathematics after the completion of primary education.

According to him, therefore, the international day celebration serves a timely warning to safeguard indigenous languages from extinction, as available data confirms that at least 40 percent of world languages are endangered due to lack of speakers. To fight this, UNESCO in the 10-year action plan (2022-2032) recommended that multilingual education be built as a school based curriculum to subconsciously create the tendency of one language interfering with others in conversation, writing and translation.

Early exposure to linguistic and culture diversity and multilingual education, he explained, were necessary to curb errors of translation between two or more languages in contact and so, the 2023 international mother language day is calling for a more determined effort by different stakeholders to increase the knowledge of indigenous speakers in the use of the mother tongue.

He spoke of the Lagos State Government’s frantic efforts to achieve balancing between indigenous languages and other languages of international prestige in the curriculum of its public schools to ensure that every student learn at least one indigenous language of his or her choice to forestall a situation where children are completely alien to their environment as they grow up.

Thus, he urged parents, community groups, traditional rulers, NGOs, religious organisations and government at all levels, to heed the alarm raised by UNESCO in preserving linguistic diversity as an essential cultural element for solving the current global learning crisis. Previous efforts In the case of Nigeria, there was an effort by Professor Aliyu Babs Fafunwa at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) where he advocated for the use of the mother tongue in teaching all subjects at the nursery and primary school level.

In the experimental pilot study on Mother Tongue he conducted in some selected schools in Ile-Ife, which was said to record huge success as pupils who were taught using the mother tongue turned out to be more successful, and smarter both in competence and performance in all the subjects than those taught using the English language.

But, despite the huge success that led to general acceptance and adoption of the policy, Fafunwa as a Minister of Education later in the year, tried again to popularise the policy, which unfortunately was to no avail, regardless of its initial success. In fact, since then no concrete or deliberate attempt had been made, even as persistent policy summersault remained the bane of the nation’s education system.

Stakeholders’ reaction But, beyond the UNESCO call, stakeholders are of the view that if the country is determined, it has to be a medium to long-term project that must be thought through and well. They, however, expressed belief that other technical issues, including training of the teachers, provision of all necessary and relevant text books, essential instructional materials and equipment and infrastructure, should be adequate considerations retired Professor of African Literature and Poetry, Ademola Dasylva, while appraising the just concluded International Mother Language Day, which has to do with the Mother Tongue, said at the surface, the issue of mother tongue looks simplicita, but really it is not.

For instance, he noted that what, and whose mother tongue?, but insisted that how is mother tongue, going by its protean nature, defined now? Dasylva further stated: “A Nigerian father and a Canadian mother, to whose mother-tongue the child belongs? So, which or whose mother tongue should the child claim? Therefore, to him, the idea of mother tongue as it was, and perhaps is meant to be, is becoming archaic and unpopular and this is because by the very dynamic nature of human culture which produces the human language, compels constant changes to such concepts as mother tongue.

Dasylva explained that the use of mother tongue has presently raised the issues of identity question, recalling that “a recent PG/Staff seminar paper delivered by the Head of English, Redeemer’s University, Ede, Prof Rotimi Oladipo, drew attention to the fact that mother tongue as a concept was a lot more controversial these days than it hitherto ever was, as the idea of mother tongue tends to come up with further issues on the identity question.

“Recall also that Afropolitanism in literary discourse takes a centre stage in instances of diffused identity and the centrality of Africanity. So, the subject of the mother tongue has become rather problematic. Now, in the case of Nigeria and the mother tongue question is a little more complex, and when considered along the line of relevant history, only then can it be better appreciated.

Alluding to Prof Aliyu Fafunwa at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife) advocated for the use of the mother tongue in teaching all subjects at the nursery and primary school level. In Prof Fafunwa, who was later appointed to serve as Minister of Education experimental pilot study conducted in some selected schools in Ile-Ife, indicated that the core inference from the findings was that pupils who were taught using the mother tongue turned out to be a huge success, and smarter both in competence and performance in all the subjects than those taught using the English language.

This huge success, according to him, led to general acceptance and adoption of the policy, hut lamented that as Minister of Education, Prof Fafunwa tried again to popularise the policy, unfortunately, to no avail, regardless of its initial huge success. Dasylva expressed regrets that the policy suffered a serious setback because of the colonial mentality of most parents, who failed to make any sense or meaning of the policy since they love to hear their wards speak, and be spoken to in English.

Like several other policies in the country, the retired don said there was no political will on the part of the state and Federal Government to drive the policy effectively, stating that the ministries and government parastatals, and Ministry of Education in particular, are like the proverbial whitewashed sepulchre, and at best, a decorated morgue of failed policies. Also, he cited the 6-3-3-4 policy, which failed due to poor implementation.

“I recall that most secondary schools were equipped with relevant heavy machinery and technical tools. Unfortunately, the policy was dead on arrival, because no parents wanted their wards or children to go for technical education, and as such some school principals decided to sell the equipment supplied to their schools. “That is the result we get when the national psyche of a people, like Nigerians, is warped, almost irredeemably.

It is the reason why every sector of Nigeria’s economy suffers a systemic dysfunction that requires a holistic approach for an enduring solution. Mind you, the challenge is foundational, so we need to dig deep back to the country’s foundation to make any sense from the malady that has become the norm. Therefore, as a country, we need an urgent national psychic retrieval,” he lamented.

Also, the Vice-Chancellor of Ahman Pategi University (APU), Patigi, Kwara State, Prof Mahfouz Adedimeji drew an inference to the Prof Fafunwa’s Six-Year Ile- Ife Pilot Project, which he stated worked fine, as the performance of pupils who were used for the experimental pilot project validated its huge success.

“They all did well in their postprimary and tertiary education despite being taught in Yoruba language in primary school,” he recalled, saying the use of the mother tongue can definitely boost Nigeria’s education system.

Adedimeji, a Professor of Pragmatics and Applied Linguistics recalled that as far back as 1965, the late activist and educationist, Dr Tai Solarin, canvassed for the use of our mother tongues as our media of instruction, emphasising that the “Nigerian child will never imbibe to the fullest every strand of education” as long as the medium of instruction is a foreign language. “Language is the quintessence of our humanity without which we lose our mental security and cultural heritage.

Without language, we are nothing. It is the pedigree of nations and the foundation of development. Without an authentic language, no nation can function to its full potential. That is why in the true sense of it, Nigeria is not a nation, but it is a country, which late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, famously dismissed as a mere geographical expression,” the Vice-Chancellor noted.

Towards this end, he pointed out that it was on the basis of realising the importance of mother tongue education that the Federal Government on November 30, 2022, approved a new National Language Policy that makes the mother tongue a compulsory medium of education from Primary One to Primary Six, which according to him, is a right step forward if it is not fraught with problems of practice.

He said: “Israel adopted Hebrew as its official language despite the fact that none of the 1.5 million Jews that migrated to the occupied land in 1947 spoke the language. The Israelis understood the significance of mother tongue and they started to learn it from scratch. There is no reason for Nigeria, as a country, to undermine our indigenous languages.

“Meanwhile, the six-year Ife Project of Prof. Babs Fafunwa actually provided evidence that education through a Nigerian language is possible,” he said. Adedimeji, however, wondered that the problem with mother tongue education is the attitude of the Nigerian elite, stating that they wrongly assume that education is speaking a foreign language; whereas education is the development of a person’s head, heart and hands for the benefit of the society and humanity.

Thus, he expressed strong belief that a bilingual education system that would make Nigerians “glocal” is what is desirable, even as the don added that “we must hold on to English, but we must promote our mother tongue in education as well. “We would, therefore, preserve our local heritage and still attain global competitiveness,” the don said.

Appraising the UNESCO call for mother tongue education, the former Dean of School of Transport and Logistics, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Samuel Odewumi, described the Mother Tongue project as laudable, but noted that the challenges are very daunting.

On the Prof Fafunwa project, which to him completed the pilot and the proof of concept, the lecturer, however, insisted that there were some issues that must be attended to before the country could roll out the mother tongue education policy. He said: “The first point is that the public seems to always assume that there are three mother tongues in Nigeria – Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo – but there are hundreds of other mother tongues.

“And, several of these hundreds of tongues have not been well documented for parallel terms interpretation especially in science and mathematics. Therefore, there are no local equivalents for most of terms with which to teach the children that is part of their daily living experience that ought to make it easier to grasp. “Even, in well-documented languages like Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo, new terminologies had to be crafted or adopted for scientific terms.

For instance, square, rectangle, rhombus are all four corners diagrams but they are not called the same name in our mother tongues. In most cases because description cannot be adopted for terminologies new terminologies are generated which are as strange to the children as the English we are trying to replace.”

He, therefore, insisted that there were many other technical issues that are usually overlooked in the debate, saying several discussants usually make it look so easy that listeners are left wondering why it has not been implemented.

