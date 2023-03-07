Education

UNESCO, Huawei partner to enhance learning through tech

A leading global technology company, Huawei in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), has reaffirmed commitment to enhancing learning in Nigeria through the use of technology. The company disclosed this during the Digital Talent Summit co-hosted by Huawei and the Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) as part of the company’s lead-up to the Mobile World Congress 2023, which was held in Barcelona, Spain from February 27, 2023. According to Huawei’s Vice President of Corporate Communications, Vicky Zhang, the company is proud to be joining forces with UNESCO to better deliver enhanced learning experiences in developing countries through the use of technology “Getting the right education is often the key to success in life.

As a major player in the technology sector, Huawei feels it is responsible for providing technical skills in all parts of the world, trying our best to include as many people as possible,” she said. Huawei said it is also making similar efforts in other developing countries, including Bangladesh, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt and Pakistan. Zhang disclosed that Huawei started the Seeds for the Future programme, a sub-project of the National ICT Talent Development in 2018 by signing a MoU between the company and the Nigerian Government, even as she revealed that 10 talented Nigerian students are selected each year for two weeks of ICT development and Chinese culture training.

She added that the programme is expected to yield significant social impact and contribution that will inspire and help students find new solutions for the future ICT development of Nigeria and help the country develop rapidly. The Director of UNESCO’s Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL), David Atchoarena, at the summit commended Huawei for its commitment and contribution towards enhancing educators’ use of technology in developing countries. While inducting the company into the Global Alliance for Literacy (GAL), Atchoarena said: “Our rapidly changing world calls for concerted efforts and strong partnerships to achieve quality education and lifelong learning for all. Huawei’s expertise in innovation in learning will be a great asset to the Global Alliance for Literacy. Collaborative projects like ours will ensure no one is left behind on this journey.”

A beneficiary of Seeds for Future Nigeria, Anthony Oshiobugie Ugheoke, who was also one of the co-hosts of the Digital Talent Summit, described the programme as a life-changing opportunity that has broadened his horizon and changed his perspectives on life, especially as it relates to ICT.

