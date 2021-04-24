News

Unfavourable political system hinders emergence of female president in Nigeria, says Ekiti First Lady

The First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has said that the emergence of female president in Nigeria may not happen so soon due to the unfavourable political system that is tilted against the womenfolk. She stated that vast women resources abound in Nigeria, which makes the country ripe enough to be governed by a female, stressing that the system on ground is, however, not in tandem with female to be number one citizen. Mrs. Fayemi added that feminism should not be misinterpreted as to mean fighting for women blindly, saying she would only defend and promote women who value dignity, self respect and walk on the path of truthfulness.

The first lady spoke in Ado Ekiti yesterday at an event organised by Above Whispers Media Foundation in collaboration with Association of Nigerian Authors(ANA), signposting the first public book reading of her latest book, titled : ‘Where Is Your Wrapper?’ to mark the 2021 World Book Day.

Speaking about feminism and politics, the Ekiti first lady said: “Nigeria is ripe for a female presidency, but we won’t have one anytime soon, because those who are controlling power and in leadership positions have a way of keeping female gender away from power. “Despite this treatment, we are proud that we have women like Okonjo Iweala, who is the Director General of the World Trade Organisation and others who are faces of respect to women.

