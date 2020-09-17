UNFPA demands $7.2m outstanding contraceptives from FG

…gets 250,000 diapers from Procter & Gamble

The United Nations Funds for Population Activities (UNFPA) has demanded payment of outstanding $7.2 million owed by the Federal Government as its Counterpart Cash Contribution for the procurement of contraceptives for the year 2019 and 2020. Country Representative of UNFPA, Uller Mueller who have a “demand notice” on yesterday in Abuja also highlighted the need to renew the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Agency and the Federal Ministry of Health for the procurement of contraceptives as it would be expiring at the end of 2020.

But the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire asked for UNFPA’s understanding as government was struggling to meet the demands from the different sectors in the health sector. Ehanire said: “With regards to MoU renewal, that’s not a problem, which is something we take as a priority just as we take the counterpart funding because of its importance. We know $7.2 Million is still outstanding, there’s a need for us to look deeper into how we can settle that” giving that this is a very difficult economic period for all countries. “These are very difficult times for all countries now, as economic growth is contrasting in many places, nearly all countries in the world are in big competition for resources among all the Departments in every part of the country including Nigeria, so all the Ministries are in competition for the resources.”

Like this: Like Loading...