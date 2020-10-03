News

UNFPA distributes solar radios to adolescent girls in Gombe, A’Ibom

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has signed an agreement, amounting to NOK 24,000,000 with the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for the implementation of a three-year project, tilted: “Integrated approach to empowering adolescent girls and women in Gombe and Akwa Ibom states through access to Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights”. The project goal, according to UNFPA, is targeted at improving access to sexual and reproductive health and rights services for women and adolescents girls in Gombe and Akwa Ibom states.

The project’s objectives include: how to improve the availability of quality sexual and reproductive health services, including family planning for adolescent girls and women of reproductive age. Similarly, it also aimed at increasing the access to sexual reproductive health information and life skills for adolescent girls in selected LGAs in Gombe State; and strengthening operational capacities of national partners and community-based organisations to address social norms in order to improve access to SRH services and prevention of child marriage A statement issued by UNFPA said: “The expected beneficiaries are: 100,000 women of reproductive age (aged 15-49 years) access SRH information and services including contraceptives and family planning; 900 health workers strengthened to deliver SRH services.

