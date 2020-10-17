UNFPA expands access to Fistula care in Sokoto

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), with funding from Global Affairs Canada, is implementing a three-year project on “Addressing Gaps in Gender Based Violence and Harmful Traditional Practices in Nigeria”. The goal of the project is to reduce the prevalence of Gender Based Violence (GBV), early child and forced marriage, obstetric fistula and female genital mutilation, create an enabling environment and provide treatment and care for affected women and girls in Bauchi, Oyo and Sokoto states.

A statement issued by the agency stated that: “Today we are commissioning the rehabilitated Goronyo General Hospital operating theatre and patient ward, as part of a comprehensive approach by UNFPA to increase access to fistula care for indigent patients.

“This includes the earlier commissioning in March 2020 of the rehabilitated operating theatre and patient ward at the Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital in Sokoto metropolis, along with the provision of essential medical equipment and kits as well as the training of healthcare workers on the management of obstetric fistula. “Sokoto State has one of worst reproductive health indices in Nigeria with estimated maternal mortality of more than 2000/100,000 live births.

“More than two-third (71 per cent) of pregnant women in the state never attended antenatal care; 91% of the women delivered at home and less than 10 per cent had skilled birth attendance, exposing them to risk of maternal death as well as complications including fistula.

