UNFPA launches App for care provision, COVID-19 handout

Women and girls, adolescents and young people face several difficulties accessing sexual and reproductive health (SRH) as well as Gender Based Violence (GBV) services in the country. Thus, there is a dire need to improve and expand these services following their vulnerability amidst COVID-19 pandemic in tandem with the activities of the “Engaging with Civil Society Organisations to reduce the impact of COVID-19” project funded by the One UN Basket Fund.

As part of measures to enhance access to life-saving healthcare information and essential health services, UNFPA Nigeria has launched the TEXT4LIFE virtual app and the Youth COVID-19 Handout- “Adapting to the new Normal” The UNFPA Text4Life service is a phone-based innovative message service system that is designed to establish real-time communication between callers, primary healthcare centres and responders in the healthcare delivery system in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The states involved are Lagos, Ogun, Kaduna, Kano, Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, Gombe, Sokoto, Borno and the FCT.

Through this two way-communication process, TETX4LIFE technology will also support the reporting of suspected cases of COVID-19 infection, Gender Based Violence (GB) incidents and other Sexual and Reproductive Health Problems for prompt and professional clinical intervention and management. To ensure unhindered access and minimal downtime, another feature of the system is an uninterrupted power supply source, supported by a central database server. The app is available on a USSD platform and each session is unique, identifiable and programmable.

TEXT4LIFE services are compatible on feature phones as well as the most complicated of smartphones without any data compromise. Prospective users can use the unique code 347161# to register and create a confidential report on the platform.

