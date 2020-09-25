Feminique

UNFPA launches Orange Day Campaign to tackle Gender Based Violence

UNFPA is launching the Orange Day  Campaign as part of its efforts to increase awareness and to mobilize communities to stand in solidarity against Gender Based Violence and Harmful Practices.
This is UNFPA’s efforts towards actualising the multi-year (2019 – 2020) UNITE Campaign, launched by the Secretary General, which seeks to End Violence against Women by 2030.
This UNiTE campaign will specifically focus on all forms of violence, particularly against women and girls, but special focus is been given to the issue of sexual assault and rape.
UNFPA therefore, cordially invites you to recognise each 25th day of the month leading up to the 16 Days of Activism (November 25 to December 10 2020) as Orange day.
In commemoration of the Orange Day, you can show solidarity against GBV by wearing an item of clothing, or jewelry or other accessories that is Orange in colour, taking an individual/group photo or video and uploading on your social media handles with a message showing your individual/institution/agency/organisation’s support to ending GBV in Nigeria.

