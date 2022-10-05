Unfulfilled promises retard maritime growth

Seven years after failed promises, the maritime sector, which has the potential of generating over five million jobs, is still operating at a low ebb due to poor infrastructure, inadequate manpower, corruption, and unfulfilled promises by the government, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Sixty two years after, over 90 per cent of shipping, chandling, freight forwarding and cargo clearing are still dominated by foreigners amid other web of challenges facing the Nigerian maritime industry. For instance, the country has not made any tangible progress because of lack of focus and poor policies, which have over the years slowed development and growth compared to other maritime countries.

Countries such as Malaysia, Brazil and South Korea, which had the same background with Nigeria, have risen in all facets of maritime growth and development. Prior to her independence, Nigeria established her own shipping line, the Nigerian National Shipping Lines (NNSL), to compete with other maritime nations. However, corruption, greed and policy inconsistencies by government have dealt a big blow to the industry.

With its 853 nautical miles of coastline located on the corridor of Gulf of Guinea, 200 nautical miles of Exclusive Economic Zone, 30,000 kilometres of waterways, comprising of over 50 rivers, Nigeria has the natural attributes of becoming ine of the greatest among international maritime countries. Unfortunately, European ship owners have dislodged the local shipping owners in the industry.

Development

Although, after the nation’s independence, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) controls eight major ports built mostly in the 1970s and 80s. They include: Tincan Island, Roro, Rivers, Delta port (Warri), Calabar ports, Federal Lighter Terminal (Onne) and Federal Ocean Terminal (Onne) and Ikorodu Lighter Terminal. Their berthing facilities include 93 general cargo berths, five Roro berths, seven bulk solid cargo berths, 11 bulk liquid cargo berths, 63 buoy berths and there are other privately-owned jetties.

Their cargo storage facilities comprise 63 transit sheds, 22 back-sheds, seven arcon sheds, 40 warehouses all with a total area of 460,459 square metres, 37 operational harbour crafts, over 550 different types of cargo handling plants and equipment. Regardless of these, the country is still battling with the issue of security on its ports and water ways, making Nigeria as one of the most dangerous maritime zones, whose waters are clustered with kidnappers and sea robbers, leading to surcharges and high insurance premiums in the last one decade.

For instance, the last seven years of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had been worst hit by high cost of doing business, harsh operating environment, piracy, sea robbery and other challenges which keep the activities in the industry at low ebb. Because of these challenges, the maritime industry is yet to feel the impact of new decision aimed at sustaining the port economy since the beginning of this administration.

Issues

Port infrastructure, which is supposed to stimulate revenue growth and general development, are not there, while the issue of scanning machines has become a national embarrassment. Also, the decline in the number of vessels calling at ports in Nigeria, compared to neighbouring countries has become worrisome.

In 2016, the country experienced a reduction of calls by 2.72per cent compared to previous years. Equally identified was the issue of poor data base for activities going on in the ports as computerisation of port operation data is poor.

Presently, the industry clogged with high container dwell time, congestions, high turnaround time of vessels, poor integrated transport system, inadequate berths, poor technological innovations, liberalisation policy, institutional changes, inadequate shipping management skills, job losses and lack of political will to domesticate some international maritime convention that could move the sector forward. For instance, the President General, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, complained that the disbanding of on-board ship gangway security men and their replacement by non-statutory cargo surveyor personnel had led to a high number of job losses by registered dockworkers.

Achievements

Notwithstanding, the industry witnessed approval for new private- sector funded deep sea ports such as Lekki Deep Sea Port Bonny Deep Sea Port and Ibom Deep Sea Port. In addition, the commissioning of the ‘Deep Blue’ Maritime Security Project was also major achievement by the present administration. The $195million Deep Blue project has three categories of platforms to suppress maritime crimes on land, sea and air.

The land assets include: the Command, Control, Communication, Computer, and Intelligence Centre (C4i) for intelligence gathering and data collection. The equipment and facilities also include 16 armoured vehicles for coastal patrol and 600 specially trained troops for interdiction, known as Maritime Security Unit (MSU). Also, the sea assets include: two special mission vessels and 17 Fast Interceptor Boats (FIBs),while the air assets comprises of two special mission aircraft for surveillance of the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), three special mission helicopters for Search and Rescue (SAR) operations and four unmanned aerial vehicles.

The assemblage of the new maritime security assets was regarded as a benchmark for maritime security among countries in the West and Central African region.

SPOMO Act

Other remarkable achievement was the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in June 2019 to suppress piracy and sea robbery in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.

Cabotage

Also, the launch of a new Cabotage Compliance Strategy in 2019 by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), to enforce the implementation of the Cabotage Act and the introduction of Electronic Callup system by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to substantially address the challenges of traffic gridlock were also achieved.

Port activities

In December 2017, the moribund Calabar Port commenced export of bulk cement to Tema Port in Ghana, while three container ships berthed at the port, for the first time in 2019 after 11 years of dormancy.

On October 30, 2019, an LPG Tanker operated by NLNG, berthed in Rivers Port, Port Harcourt for the first time in any of the Eastern Ports. Similarly, Onne Port received the first gearless and largest container vessel, JPO Volans to call at any Eastern Port in Nigeria as Brawal Terminal received MSC Grace in 2019, its first container vessel since 2012.

Tariff reduction

Additionally, the Federal Government approved 10per cent rebate on harbour dues for vessels calling at the Eastern ports, as part of incentives to encourage vessel traffic to the Eastern Ports, leading to ship patronage.

For instance, the two largest containerships to ever berth at any Nigerian port, called in Onne in the last three years. Maersk Stadelhorn, 300metres long & 48metres wide called at the port on August 15, 2020, while Lady Jane with 294.5metres long and 32.3metres wide arrived on April 13, 2022.

Maritime University

Under President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State was granted approval in January 2018 by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to commence undergraduate degree programmes effective 2017/18 session and academic activities on April 12, 2018.

Also, the constraints of decay in training facilities, employment of unqualified lecturers as well as other irregularities such as over-crowded hostel rooms, poor library facilities, dearth of teaching aids and relevant books of reference had been overcome by Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN).

The Rector of the academy, Commodore Daniel Effedua (rtd), said that the academy had been able to train over 8,000 Nigerian professionals, who were already deployed in the maritime industry.

Last line

Concerted efforts and innovative actions are still needed to address some challenges facing the industry.

