UNGA: Buhari, a terrorist sympathiser, rights violator, PDP tells UN

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the United Nation that the Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari who will address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York, on Friday, provides cover to terrorists.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also accused the president of condoning corruption among his aides, as well as violating the human rights of Nigerians.

PDP stated that: “The sanctity of human lives, freedom, respect for human rights, justice and rule of law; credible elections, democratic governance promotion of peace, accountability in governance, and economic development among others, which the General Assembly stands for, have all been violated by the Buhari administration.”

The party urged the world body to demand explanation from President Buhari, the role his administration is playing in the escalation of terrorism, violation of human rights, electoral malpractices, corruption, national division and economic ruin of Nigeria, in the last six years.

It noted the reports of credible international organisations including the US Department of State as well as Amnesty International, (AI) on cases of arbitrary arrests and detention of Nigerians in dehumanising facilities, as well as widespread extrajudicial killings, sudden disappearances of dissenting voices and disregard to rule of law under President Buhari’s watch.

