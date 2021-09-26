News

UNGA: Buhari returns to Abuja from New York

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja from New York, United States of America (USA) where he participated in the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The President departed the JFK International Airport, New York on Saturday at about 11:40 am (local time) and landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Sunday at 5.20 a.m.

It would be recalled that while at the UNGA, the President held a meeting with the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Giterres, where he was encouraged to continue to use his leadership position in West Africa to restore socio-political order.

Buhari also participated, via a video message in the hybrid High-Level event, tagged “Transformative Actions for Nature and People”, on the margins of the UNGA, where he disclosed that his government had initiated some specific actions to tackle and reverse the severe trend of biodiversity loss affecting the whole world.

At the Food System Summit, Buhari reaffirmed the commitment of the federal government to attain national food security.

Addressing the global Assembly on September 24th, the President raised alarm over the recent trend of the unconstitutional takeover of power in some West African countries, urging the world leaders to reject such illegal acts while calling for debt forgiveness for developing countries ravaged by the effects of global coronavirus pandemic by the G20.

Buhari, who spoke of his government’s determination to work on an ambitious Energy Plan towards reducing the energy shortcomings by year 2030, also at the sidelines to the UNGA meetings engaged some world leaders, including the President of Burundi; Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the Permanent Representative of America to the United Nations; Prime Minister of Netherlands, Mark Rutte; as well as the Queen of the Netherlands, Her Majesty, Maxima Zorreguieta, in bilateral talks.

Reporter

