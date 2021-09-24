UNGA: Buhari urges world leaders to reject unconstitutional change of government in Africa

…asks G20 countries to extend debt relief to all developing countries

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed worries at the spate of unconstitutional take-over of power in Africa urging the world leaders not to tolerate the development.

The President, in his presentation at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) holding in New York, United States of America (USA), also asked the G20 countries to extend debt relief to all developing countries of the world, especially considering the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic on their economies.

While urging the developed countries to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the world, Buhari equally reiterated the call for the reform of the UN Security Council to accommodate representations from Africa and other parts of the world for there to be stability and equity.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari warned that the democratic gains of the past decades in West Africa were being eroded due to the deployment of unconstitutional and undemocratic means to take over power in the region.

While affirming Nigeria’s support to efforts by ECOWAS, AU and the UN to address the growing challenges, Buhari said: “As leaders of our individual member-states we need to adhere to the constitutional provisions of our countries, particularly on term limits. This is one area that generates crisis and political tension in our sub-region.’’

He urged the international community not only to deal with the symptoms of conflict but also the immediate causes that fuel conflicts in the first place.

‘‘These include poor and undemocratic governance, human rights abuses, poverty, ignorance, injustice and inequalities.

‘‘There are no easy solutions to these conditions. They require long term investments and more effective international cooperation. In this connection, my delegation underscores the importance of promoting peaceful, unfettered, and inclusive participation of states in global actions towards conflict prevention.

‘‘This will facilitate the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union Agenda 2063.”

The President’s speech equally addressed other matters on the international agenda of interest to Nigeria, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Arms Trade Treaty, climate change, terrorism, anti-corruption, debt suspension, international trade, UN Security Council Reform, Palestinian Question, racial discrimination, among others.

On the issue of debt in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian leader urged G20 countries to extend its debt suspension initiatives to all developing countries, Least Developed Countries, Small Island Developing States facing fiscal and liquidity challenges while calling for outright debt cancellation for countries facing the most severe challenges.

