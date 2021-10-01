News

UNGA: Merkel hails Buhari

Outgoing German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his kind words during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. According to Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, Merkel on the telephone call yesterday paid compliments to the Nigerian leader. Buhari had concluded his address at the 76th UNGA saying: “Let me close my statement by paying special tribute to a great and humane internationalist, and an exemplary practitioner of multi-literalist cooperation. I am speaking of Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Federal Republic of Germany. As she exits the stage, we wish her well.” Merkel thanked Buhari for his kind words and felicitation, wishing him greater successes in the challenging task of leading Nigeria and her about 200 million people.

