UNGA: US Air Force jet intercepts plane over New York

A U.S Air Force F-16 intercepted a small aircraft over New York City on Wednesday, after the aircraft violated a temporary flight restriction put in place for the United Nations General Assembly, according to the country’s North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD).

The interception was spotted by civilians in Manhattan near the George Washington Bridge, according to multiple news outlet in New York, according to an online news portal, Per Second News.

The incident comes just weeks after the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks in which almost 3,000 people lost their lives.

The strayed aircraft was flown by an Army instructor pilot from the US Military Academy.

The instructor was conducting a cadet flight lab when the plane “briefly” violated the restricted airspace, the academy said.

The plane was escorted out of the restricted area without any incident on Wednesday afternoon.

