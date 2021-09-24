UNGA: We’re committed to food security, others –Buhari

President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday told world leaders at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, that his government was committed to food security and nutrition knowledge dissemination. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari who reaffirmed the commitment of his government in attaining national food security, told the Food Systems Summit, as part of the High Level meetings of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, that Nigeria had developed a food system focused development agenda.

The agenda, he explained, prioritised healthy diets and affordable nutrition, inclusive, efficient, resilient, and sustainable, which would contribute to rebuilding our economy, creating jobs and spurring growth across sectors while sustaining our ecosystems. According to him, the plan was the outcome of a wide range stakeholder-engagement geared towards a better understanding of their food systems, experiences and needs.

Buhari said: “Following the recommendations from the dialogues and our plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within a decade, Nigeria is committed to: investing in food security and nutrition knowledge dissemination, skills’ development, and information management systems to enhance agricultural productivity.”

