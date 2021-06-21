UniAbuja, Abuja chamber of commerce partner on research

The University of Abuja at the weekend said it has entered into partnership with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), with a view to enhance knowledge sharing, innovation promotion and capacity building.

According to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the weekend in Abuja, it would be implemented through the University’s Business School, Internship and Linkages Services (ILS), Centre for SIWES and Student Employment Scheme (CSSE), Centre for Undergraduate Research (CUR) and Centre for Sponsored Projects (CSP) and the ACCI’s Business Entrepreneurship, Skills and Technology Centre, Dispute Resolution Centre, Abuja Trade Centre and Policy Advocacy Centre.

The areas of collaboration included research and development, technology transfer, commercialisation of research outputs, training programmes, internship and industrial attachment placements, creating linkages with relevant industries, mentorship programmes, research funding and policy advocacy.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who maintained that collaborations between universities and industries were known to have driven the economy of most advanced nations of the world, said it was high time educational institutions and business in Nigeria began to work closely together to drive national development.

