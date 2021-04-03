Travel & Tourism

UNIABUJA establishes tourism dept in collaboration with NIHOTOUR

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The University of Abuja has partnered with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) to establish the Department of Travel, Tourism and Hospitality under the Faculty of Management Sciences of the university. The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdul Rashid Na Allah, who made the disclosure during a One-day seminar on ‘Tourism and Hospitality Legislations for Improved Revenue Generation and Development: Lessons from China’ organised by the trio of NIHOTOUR, UNIABUJA and the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, said Nigerian tourism industry is in great need of skilled and high-level manpower that can deliver quality services of international standards.

Na Allah who spoke through an Associate Prof., Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, who is director of Institute for Legislative Studies of the university, noted further that training and impactful vocational skills are what the tourism industry desires to be able to explore and tap into the country’s vast tourism potentials for the socio-economic benefits of Nigeria and its people. While in his address, the DG of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, observed with regrets that tourism laws in the country are long overdue for review in line with global best practices.

Kangiwa who called for a general overhaul of tourism laws noted that this will enable the industry operate as a huge revenue generating industry as well as improve the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria. Also speaking, Mr. Li Xuda, cultural counsellor of the Chinese Embassy and director of China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, said China was able to record great successes in the growth and development of its tourism industry because the needed infrastructural facilities and hospitality amenities were put in place.

Our Reporters

