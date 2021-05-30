Education

UniAbuja expels 46 students over acts of misconduct

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Senate, University of Abuja has expelled no fewer than 46 students for their involvement in various acts of misconduct in breach of their sworn matriculation oath.

A statement made available to newsmen by Head, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, states that five other students were rusticated for one semester; the cases of three others involved in sundry offences would be retried, while seven accused persons were exonerated, discharged and acquitted.

The statement reads in part: “Senate at its 175th Regular Meeting held on Thursday 27th May 2021, considered the report and recommendations of the Students Disciplinary Committee, and after due diligence, approved the  expulsion, rustication, retrial  and exoneration of the affected students.

“The expelled students cut across several departments. While 15 of the students were in their 400 level; 20 were in 300 level; eight, 200 level; and three, 100 level.

“The affected students have been directed to handover any university property in their possession, including identity card, to their heads of department and unit. They have also been advised to vacate the campus immediately.

“The university authority wishes to restate its unwavering determination to protect its values, and strongly warns students to respect and uphold their matriculation oath as they would be held accountable whenever they breach it.”

