UniAbuja faults students protest, says issues already addressed

Despite the rising cases of coronavirus in the country and calls for adherence to preventive measures, the students of University of Abuja on Monday, came out in their numbers to block the entrance to the institution, crippling school activities.

The protesting students were unrelenting in their demands; reopening and extension of the school fees portal till end of the season, rejection of late payment of any registration fee including add and drop, a review of school fees and College of Health Science fee charges and, postponement of first semester examinations to March 8, 2021.

But in statement made available to newsmen by the Head, University Relations

University of Abuja, Dr Habib Yakoob, the university’s management said it was surprised some students were disrupting academic activities through protests, on issues that had already been resolved.

According to the management, the portal had been reopened and registration extended for another two weeks, late registrations were waived with plans underway to refund the monies already received from some students.

