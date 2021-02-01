Education

UniAbuja faults students protest, says issues already addressed

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Despite the rising cases of coronavirus in the country and calls for adherence to preventive measures, the students of University of Abuja on Monday, came out in their numbers to block the entrance to the institution, crippling school activities.

 

The protesting students were unrelenting in their demands; reopening and extension of the school fees portal till end of the season, rejection of late payment of any registration fee including add and drop, a review of school fees and College of Health Science fee charges and, postponement of first semester examinations to March 8, 2021.

 

But in statement made available to newsmen by the Head, University Relations
University of Abuja, Dr Habib Yakoob, the university’s management said it was surprised some students were disrupting academic activities through protests, on issues that had already been resolved.

According to the management, the portal had been reopened and registration extended for another two weeks, late registrations were waived with plans underway to refund the monies already received from some students.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Boycott UI convocation, ASUU tells members

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Sequel to the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) nationwide, the University of Ibadan chapter of the union, Tuesday asked her members to boycott the 2020 Convocation and the Foundation- laying ceremonies of the Premier University. The Union in a release signed by its Chairman, Professor Ayo Akinwole, stated […]
Education

FG warns against illegal satellite campuses, fake foreign qualifications

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Federal Government has yet again, vowed to go after operators of illegal satellite campuses in the country, and holders of fake foreign qualifications, in a quest to promote moral and academic excellence. To make this happen, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who on Thursday inaugurated the 34th National Standing Committee on evaluation of […]
Education

COVID-19: Respite for education as schools reopen

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

RESUMPTION   Six months after the closure of the nation’s education system due to the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19 in March, the Federal Government, last week, fixed October 12 for resumption of schools. But, the ongoing six-month-old ASUU strike, as well as SSANU and NASU warning strike will be a snag in universities’ resumption   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica