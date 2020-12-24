UniAbuja got grants worth N704m in 2020, says Na’Allah

As the year 2020 gradually rolls to an end, the University of Abuja yesterday said the institution received both local and foreign grants to the tune of N704 million in 2020, despite the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Abdul- Rasheed Na’Allah, who made this known in Abuja at the annual recognition ceremony for authors and researchers in 2020, honoured seven researchers with gold award, two with silver award and 19 researchers with bronze award, even as nine authors clinched either a gold silver or bronze badge.

He, however, raised concerns that industrial actions demoralised academic life, thus causing disruptions in research and efficient utilisation of grants within the given time frame.

An excited Na’Allah, who was proud of the institution’s researchers and authors, noted that besides cash grants, some of the grant winners were able to bring huge equipment to the laboratories, especially in the faculty of sciences.

Giving a breakdown of the grants, which he converted to naira, he said the institution was able to get £287,000 amounting to N143 million, $1.91 amounting to N436 million and local grants to the tune of N125 million.

He said: “We got both local and international grants this year; some in dollars, British pounds and others in naira. It’s a good amount of money that you have brought into this university this year. This is what it should be and how a university should be.”

The vice-chancellor assured the researchers and authors of the institution’s resolve to continually provide the needed support to ensure they had access to a conducive environment, laboratories, information and all other needs to ensure that they contribute their quota to national development by solving existing problems with their works.

