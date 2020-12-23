UniAbuja got grants worth N704m in 2020 – VC

As the year 2020 gradually comes to an end, the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has revealed that the institution received both local and foreign grants to the sum of N704 million in 2020, despite the global challenges poised by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice Chancellor UniAbuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who made this known on Wednesday in Abuja, at the institution’s Annual Recognition Ceremony for Authors and Researchers 2020, honoured seven researchers with gold award, two with silver award and 19 researchers with bronze award, even as nine authors clinched either a gold, silver or bronze badge.

He, however, raised concerns that industrial actions demoralises academic life, thus causing disruptions in research and efficient utilisation of grants within the given time frame.

An excited Na’Allah, who was proud of the institution’s researchers and authors, noted that besides cash grants, some of the grant winners were able to bring huge in huge equipment to the laboratories especially in the faculty of sciences.

Giving a breakdown of the grants which he converted to naira, he said the institution was able to get 287,000 pounds amounting to N143 million, $1.91 million (N436 million) and local grants to the tune of N125 million.

He said: “We got both local and international grants this year; some in dollars, British pounds and others in naira. Its a good amount of money that you have brought into this university this year. This is what it should be and how a university should be.”

