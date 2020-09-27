UNIABUJA names 10 new Professors

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), has approved the promotion of six academic staff to the rank of Professor and four others to the rank of Associate Professor.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer of UNIABUJA, Dr. Habib Yakoob, said the elevations took effect from 2018 and 2019 following the receipt of favourable external assessment report of their publications.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who said the promotion was a testimony to their hard work and dedication to scholarship, urged the staff to engage more in quality research and teaching for the betterment of the University and national development.

According to him, there would be more promotion of academic and non-teaching staff at the next Council meeting which would soon hold to address some issues concerning staff who have applied for promotion, and to resolve all matters concerning interviews and position vacancies.

