Education

UNIABUJA names 10 new Professors

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), has approved the promotion of six academic staff to the rank of Professor and four others to the rank of Associate Professor.

 

A statement issued on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer of UNIABUJA, Dr. Habib Yakoob, said the elevations took effect from 2018 and 2019 following the receipt of favourable external assessment report of their publications.

 

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who said the promotion was a testimony to their hard work and dedication to scholarship, urged the staff to engage more in quality research and teaching for the betterment of the University and national development.

 

According to him, there would be more promotion of academic and non-teaching staff at the next Council meeting which would soon hold to address some issues concerning staff who have applied for promotion, and to resolve all matters concerning interviews and position vacancies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Obaseki approves resumption of primary, secondary schools in Edo

Posted on Author From Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

Reprieve finally has come the way of parents and wards in Edo State as Governor Godwin Obaseki, Tuesday approved resumption of primary and secondary schools for the 2020/2021 academic session for Monday, September 28, 2020 across the state.   Obaseki, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Education, Barr. Jimoh Ijegbai, said the governor had approved […]
Education

Teachers won’t go back to classes until they are paid – NUT

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The teachers’ union in Imo State has said that primary and secondary school teachers in the state will not resume classes even if government reopens schools in the state. The declaration was made by the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Imo State Wing, Philip Nwanshi during an interaction with journalists in Owerri, […]
Education

Chrisland Varsity holds virtual matric for 148 students

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni ABEOKUTA

The Vice-Chancellor of Chrisland University, a private university in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Prof. Chinedum Babalola, has called on the Federal Government to adopt “staggered” reopening of schools in the country. Babalola, a Professor of Pharmaceutical Science, said that while nobody knows when the global coronavirus pandemic would end, there was the need for gradual resumption […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: