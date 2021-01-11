UniAbuja pioneers diabetes studies in Africa

The University of Abuja has entered into a partnership with Diabetes Africa, a network of health professionals, to establish a top-class educational programme on Diabetes Education, with a view to improve the quality of care offered to diabetes patients across the African continent.

The partnership would also address the dearth of diabetologists and other health care professionals who played a critical role in the study and management of diabetes.

The virtual signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which took place simultaneously in the United Kingdom and at the University of Abuja, Nigeria, at the weekend, was also witnessed online by the Eastern African Diabetes Study group from Kenya.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul- Rasheed Na’Allah, who commended the initiative, said besides being a pacesetter in the programme, the university would ensure that the collaboration strengthened health services, especially with regards to the treatment of diabetes in the country.

He said: “I express total support for this collaboration. I hope it is going to be a mark in the training in this area of professionalism, better knowledge management and treatment in Africa.”

Dean of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Prof. Felicia Anumah, noted that the burden of complications arising from diabetes in the country was quite high due to the poor-quality of care and inability of many patients to afford medications and blood glucose monitoring devices.

