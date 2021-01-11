News

UniAbuja pioneers diabetes studies in Africa

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The University of Abuja has entered into a partnership with Diabetes Africa, a network of health professionals, to establish a top-class educational programme on Diabetes Education, with a view to improve the quality of care offered to diabetes patients across the African continent.

 

The partnership would also address the dearth of diabetologists and other health care professionals who played a critical role in the study and  management of diabetes.

 

The virtual signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which took place simultaneously in the United Kingdom and at the University of Abuja, Nigeria, at the weekend, was also witnessed online by the Eastern African Diabetes Study group from Kenya.

 

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul- Rasheed Na’Allah, who commended the initiative, said besides being a pacesetter in the programme, the university would ensure that the collaboration strengthened health services, especially with regards to the treatment of diabetes in the country.

 

He said: “I express total support for this collaboration. I hope it is going to be a mark in the training in this area of professionalism, better knowledge management and treatment in Africa.”

 

Dean of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Prof. Felicia Anumah, noted that the burden of complications arising from diabetes in the country was quite high due to the poor-quality of care and inability of many patients to afford medications and blood glucose monitoring devices.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

LASU unfolds roadmap for resumption

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Against the backdrop of a directive by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu that state-owned higher institutions would reopen on September 14, Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. ‘Lanre Fagbohun has said that members of staff would be trained in on COVID- 19 pandemic basic precautions. This, the Vice-Chancellor said adequate measures had […]
News Top Stories

Banks, financial institutions pay N655.33bn taxes in five years

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Zenith, GTB, Access, FBN, UBA remit N79.56bn in nine months   The Banks and Financial Institutions sector generated a total sum of N655.33 billion as Company Income Tax (CIT) between 2015 and 2019, latest data released by the Na-tional Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows.   The figures, which are contained in the “Company Income Tax […]
News Top Stories

Police arrest 12 in Anambra over diversion of govt revenue

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu Onitsha

At least twelve persons have been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command for operating illegal hospitality industries and services in Anambra State.   The suspects were invited to the crime monitoring unit of the Area command at Amawbia following a petition by the Anambra State government through the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Art […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica